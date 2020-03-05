Kemira Oyj

Managers transactions

March 5, 2020 at 1.15 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Manager’s transaction; Jukka Hakkila has received Kemira’s shares related to Performance Share Plan





This is the notification according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation that Jukka Hakkila has received Kemira shares related to the Performance Share Plan.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hakkila, Jukka

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20200303142950_2

Transaction date: 2020-03-05

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,700 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 7,700 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR



Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 83,129 shares

For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709