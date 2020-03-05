OXFORD, Mass., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today announced that it is extending its portfolio of coherent modules with the support for bi-directional, single fiber transmission. The company is also announcing support for extended temperature operations across its Menara-branded Hytham line of coherent transceiver modules.



“Limited fiber availability in wireless and access networks is compounding the challenge of network operators to deal with an insatiable demand for bandwidth at the network edge, driven by video, low latency and big data business applications,” said Dr. George BuAbbud, IPG Photonics Vice President of Telecom Products. “This challenge is exacerbated by the need to operate equipment under outside-plant conditions of extreme temperatures. IPG Photonics now addresses both concerns with the availability of temperature-hardened, bi-directional coherent modules capable of operating full-duplex on a single fiber strand at 100 Gbps and 200 Gbps per wavelength. Operators can now seamlessly future-proof their wireless and access networks without any changes to their fiber infrastructure.”

The IPG Photonics transceiver portfolio includes a complete line of coherent modules in CFP2 and CFP form factors. The portfolio also features the award-winning line of tunable DWDM 10 Gbps “system-in-module” DWDM transceivers offering the industry’s only 10 Gbps transceivers with integrated ITU-T G.709 compliant OTN framing and advanced forward error correction capabilities in a small form factor transceiver. IPG Photonics’ “system-in-module” solutions are designed to be directly integrated into IP routers and Ethernet switches for transponder-less optical transmission, greatly simplifying optical networking. When deployed in conjunction with IPG Photonics’ industry-leading EDFA and hybrid EDFA/Raman optical amplifiers in a compact 1RU platform, IPG Photonics’ communications products provide significant capital and operational expenditure savings to network operators.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The company’s mission is to make its fiber laser technology the tool of choice in mass production. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. A member of the S&P 500® Index, IPG is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts and has more than 25 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com .

