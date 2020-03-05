Papendrecht, 5 March 2020



Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has published both its Annual Report 2019 , which includes the new corporate business plan 2020-2022, and its Sustainability Report 2019 .



The new business plan is also discussed in an online interview with Peter Berdowski, CEO Boskalis.

The corporate business plan is drawn up with a clear eye on the long-term megatrends that offer both challenges and opportunities for Boskalis. These trends that shape the world in which we operate are a growing world population, growth of worldwide trade, the demand for increasingly renewable energy and climate change.

As Boskalis, we contribute through our business and our activities to society and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We do so in the areas of flood protection, creating infrastructure for trade and energy with the associated employment this generates, and advancing the energy transition to renewables.

Our Sustainability Report includes the outcome of our updated materiality assessment which served as the basis to determine our sustainability focus areas. You can read more in the report about our approach, progress and targets, including our ambition to be climate neutral by 2050.

The reports are available as interactive PDF documents and can be downloaded via www.boskalis.com/reports .

