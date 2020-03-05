FREMONT, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today formally introduced the LoRaWAN World Expo taking place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France on June 9-10, 2020. The event will celebrate the LoRa Alliance’s 5th Anniversary by looking ahead to the technology’s future. Featuring world-renowned technologists and futurists alongside the next generation of global IoT leaders shaping tomorrow, the event will address how IoT is changing the way we live and work and how our lives can be improved. Speakers and exhibitors will also address the extraordinary impact LoRaWAN is making in sustainability, safety and efficiencies across a range of areas that impact quality of life and the world we live in.



The event will build on the technology’s massive growth over the past 5 years. Last year alone, LoRaWAN led the market with massive IoT deployments rolling out at scale, cementing the technology as the leading low power wide area networking (LPWAN) standard. For 2019, the LoRa Alliance reported 33% growth in LoRaWAN network operators and 43% growth in country availability, as well as nearly 25% growth in the number of LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices available to the market.

“LoRaWAN World Expo offers the best opportunity this year to engage with the LoRaWAN community and experience in person how we are connecting a smarter planet,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “With an expected audience of more than 2,000 attendees, there is no better opportunity to see how companies are leveraging LoRaWAN in their businesses and achieving strong ROIs. Importantly, we will share our vision for the next 5 years and the future of LoRaWAN and how it will empower sustainable IoT businesses to maximize efficiency, improve quality of life and protect the planet's resources.”

A partial list of speakers and exhibitors participating from leading global technology brands includes:



Actility SA



Adeunis



AIUT Sp. z o.o.



Alibaba Group



Birdz

Capgemini



Decentlab GmbH



Digital Matter



ELSYS



Insight SIP



IoT Analytics



Kerlink



Kolmostar Inc.



LORIOT



MachineQ, a Comcast Company



Microshare Inc.



MultiTech



Netze BW GmbH



NEXELEC



National Narrowband Network Communications (NNNCo)



Objenious by Bouygues Telecom



Sagemcom



Semtech Corporation



Senet, Inc.



SenRa



Sensing Labs



STMicroelectronics International NV



TEKTELIC Communications Inc



TKF Corporation



WIFX Sàrl

This not-to-miss event will open with keynotes from LoRa Alliance leadership and leading industry visionaries. Technical and vertical market tracks will showcase the latest technology development and how applications are leveraging LoRaWAN to achieve significant ROI. The LoRaWAN for Good session will look at the most impactful projects around the globe improving quality of life and the world we live in. The Next Generation of LoRaWAN will feature presentations from students and under-30 engineers showcasing their ideas on the future of the technology. Day 2 will feature an AI hackathon to showcase how data from LoRaWAN devices can be implemented into AI solutions to solve real-world challenges.

Some opportunities remain to participate in the LoRaWAN World Expo:

Call for papers closes March 15, 2020

closes March 15, 2020 Next Generation of LoRaWAN proposals are due March 15, 2020

are due March 15, 2020 Limited sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are available, contact skye.warden@lora-alliance.com for details

Most importantly – book your registration now ! Early bird rates expire on April 6, 2020.

Media and analysts are invited to attend LoRaWAN World Expo at no cost, contact lora-alliance@kiterocket.com for registration details.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN®, and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered trademarks.

