SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. has been recognized by Intel as a recipient of a 2019 Preferred Quality Supplier (PQS) Award. The PQS Award recognizes companies like Applied that Intel believes have relentlessly pursued excellence and conducted business with resolute professionalism.



“I am pleased to recognize the winners of Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award for 2019,” said Dr. Randhir Thakur, head of Global Supply Chain at Intel. “The commitment to continuous improvement and the rich collaboration with these suppliers remain crucial factors in enabling Intel to bring exciting products to market and meet the needs of our customers.”

To qualify for PQS status, suppliers must exceed high expectations and uncompromising performance goals while scoring at least 80 percent on an integrated report card that assesses performance throughout the year. Suppliers must also achieve 80 percent or greater on a challenging continuous improvement plan and demonstrate solid quality and business systems.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

Contact:

Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676

Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

