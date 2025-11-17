Applied Materials to Participate at UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2 beginning at 7:55 a.m. PT / 10:55 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com with a replay available the same day.

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

