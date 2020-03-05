VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel ("Tree Island" or the "Company") (TSX:TSL) announced today its financial results for the three-month and year ended December 31, 2019.



For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, revenues increased by $0.3 million to $45.1 million, primarily from the higher sales demand in the quarter and from increased demand on account of the removal of U.S. Section 232 steel import tariffs between the U.S. and Canada which impacted the prior year demand. Gross profit for the fourth quarter decreased to $3.5 million, from $3.7 million in the same period in 2018, primarily as a result in the change of product mix. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to a loss of $43 thousand, compared to a $1.1 million gain during the same period in 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, revenues decreased by 14.8% to $200.4 million when compared to 2018. The decrease is primarily due to a combination of lower volumes shipped to the U.S. from our Industrial segment on account of U.S. Section 232 steel import tariffs affecting the first half of 2019, and softer market demand impacting the residential markets. Gross profit decreased to $17.8 million, from $25.8 million; and gross margin was lower at 8.9%, as compared to 11.0% in 2018. The decreased gross profit for the year is mainly the result of lower Industrial market volumes, aggressive competitive pricing actions combined with softer residential construction market demand. The lower gross margins also resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million, compared to $13.4 million during the same period in 2018.

“Tree Island has navigated a very difficult time in the industry while remaining committed to quality and a return to long term profitability,” said Amar S. Doman, Chairman of Tree Island Steel.



RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS

($'000 unless otherwise stated)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 45,144 44,882 200,405 235,306 Cost of sales (40,046 ) (40,293 ) (176,407 ) (205,977 ) Depreciation (1,616 ) (903 ) (6,227 ) (3,492 ) Gross profit 3,482 3,686 17,771 25,837 Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,967 ) (3,932 ) (15,757 ) (16,646 ) Operating income (485 ) (246 ) 2,014 9,191 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (490 ) 408 (676 ) 706 Gain (loss) on property, plant and equipment 5 (666 ) 5 (664 ) Restructuring and other expenses (1,419 ) (799 ) (1,901 ) (903 ) Changes in financial liabilities recognized at fair value (1 ) 22 (1 ) (67 ) Financing expenses (1,072 ) (1,008 ) (4,662 ) (3,500 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (3,462 ) (2,289 ) (5,221 ) 4,763 Current income tax (expense) recovery 217 (21 ) (14 ) (332 ) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery 46 (24 ) 45 (1,838 ) Net income (loss) (3,199 ) (2,334 ) (5,190 ) 2,593 Net income per share (0.11 ) (0.08 ) (0.18 ) 0.09 Dividends per share 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.08





Financial Position as at: December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Total assets 159,122 158,449 Total non-current financial liabilities 85,627 71,725

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($'000 unless otherwise stated)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Income (loss) (485 ) (246 ) 2,014 9,191 Add back depreciation 1,616 903 6,227 3,492 Foreign exchange gain (loss) (490 ) 408 (676 ) 706 EBITDA1 641 1,065 7,565 13,389 IFRS 16 adjustment (684 ) - (2,722 ) - Adjusted EBITDA1 (43 ) 1,065 4,843 13,389

____________

1 We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as operating income and adding back total depreciation, foreign exchange gains or losses and deducting the IFRS 16 depreciation impact. Please see Section 2 NON-IFRS MEASURES of the December 31, 2019 MD&A





