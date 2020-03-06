Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 6 March 2020 at 12.30 p.m. (EET)



ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION'S ANNUAL REPORT 2019 PUBLISHED

The Annual Report 2019 of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has been published in Finnish and English today March 6th 2020. The report is available on company's website: https://investors.rovio.com/fi/taloustietoa/raportit-ja-esitykset/year/2020 . The Annual Report is only available in digital format.

Annual Report contains also the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Statements and Financial Statements for the year 2019, and they are also available as separate documents in company website.

The Annual Report, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Statements can also be found as an attachment in this release.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho, IR Director

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 50 430 0936

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Key media

www. investors. rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. ( www.rovio.com )





