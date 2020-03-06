Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release March 6, 2020

Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Corporate Responsibility Report 2019 published

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has today published its Corporate Responsibility Report in Finnish and English on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/corporate-social-responsibility

Key aspect of corporate responsibility at Rovio is safe and responsibility gaming. Other key corporate responsibility areas are safety of Angry Birds licensed products, personnel well-being and diversity, responsible business conduct and the environmental impact of Rovio's own operations. The report also focuses on social responsibility, human rights and the prevention of corruption and bribery.

Rovio's Corporate Responsibility Report can also be found as an attachment in this release.

