ASKER, NORWAY (6 March 2020) – Sven Børre Larsen, EVP Strategy and M&A, has today, through Saturnia Invest AS, purchased 1,000 shares in TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA ('TGS') at a price of NOK 190.1204 per share. Following this transaction, Mr. Larsen holds 15,603 shares and 69,880 Performance Share Units in TGS.

About TGS

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi- client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production

data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com .





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act