TGS - Ex dividend of NOK 1.44 per share today

OSLO, NORWAY (8 May 2026) – The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.44 (USD 0.155) as from today, 8 May 2026.
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May 07, 2026 13:52 ET | Source: TGS ASA
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