Families in the know plan a late spring beach vacation to enjoy the soft, white sand beaches of Northwest Florida with fewer crowds while saving on their Destin vacation rental. Rentals range from private homes to condominiums, including the new luxury condominiums at 1900 Ninety-Eight in Destin, Florida.

Destin, Fla., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranked one of the best spring break destinations for families by Oyster.com, a travel site that personally reviews destinations and resorts, the beaches of South Walton near Destin, Florida rank high for families with school-age children. With G-rated activities for all ages, families will discover that fun at the beach is something everyone in the family can agree upon. For families with a flexible travel schedule, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties introduces “Late Spring Fling” promotion* offering 10% savings off published rates for stays of three nights or more in participating South Walton and Destin vacation rentals from April 18 - May 20, 2020.

Whether looking to entertain kids in elementary school or teens in high school, the beach towns of South Walton, as well as the Destin Harbor, offer a diverse mix of activities. From serene natural attractions to adrenaline-producing watersports, South Walton and Destin, Florida feature things to do both on and off the beach. Miles of pristine white sand beaches create a playground for family fun. From sandcastle building lessons with Beach Sand Sculptures on land to surfing or stand up paddleboarding on the water, the beach is a great location for family fun.

The 30A Sea Life Discovery Center is ready to help families connect with nature through hands-on classes in the Sea Lab as well as field trips to coastal dune lakes and St. Andrews Bay to view juvenile sea turtles. In addition, artificial reefs submerged off several regional beach accesses place families up-close and personal with local marine life, including fish, dolphins and endangered sea turtles. For teens, there are adventurous activities including Pedego 30A electric bike tours or wave runner rentals. Adrenaline junkies will want to try the area’s newest watersport, flyboarding, which allows participants to literally fly over the water.

In addition to area activities, there is also an abundance of family-friendly events and live music planned for spring travelers. During the month of May, live outdoor concerts are held at the Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin and at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

Families staying at a participating Newman-Dailey vacation rental also enjoy complimentary seasonal beach service, two chairs, and umbrella, as well as discounts, special offers and free tickets through Newman-Dailey’s virtual gift card. Most vacation rentals also include the Newman-Dailey Gift Card, which includes a complimentary adult pass per day for dolphin cruises, parasailing, snorkeling adventures and more.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast array of well-appointed Gulf-front Destin condos as well as spacious South Walton and Destin rental homes. Families who have flexible schedules will want to take advantage of the “Late Spring Fling” promotion by using promo code: SPRING20 when booking online. Some restrictions apply. To learn more, visit DestinVacation.com or call 800-225-7652.

