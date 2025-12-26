Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Invites Travelers to “Say Yes” to Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Destin, Florida

Destin, Fla., Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the end of the year fast approaching, many Americans are deciding to travel to celebrate New Year’s Eve. AAA projects a record-breaking 122.4 million Americans will travel for the year-end holidays (Dec 20, 2025 - Jan 1, 2026), with most (around 109.5 million) driving, marking a 2.2% increase over last year's record. While many are still deciding their destination, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, a vacation rental management company in Destin, Fla., is enticing travelers to “Say Yes” to New Year’s Eve at the beach with a 15% discount on their beach vacation homes and condominiums.

“We have been welcoming families and friends to the beach for New Year’s Eve celebrations for 40 years, and the beach provides the perfect backdrop to usher in the new year with family and friends,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. “We love sharing our local traditions and helping families and friends create memories for life.”

A welcome alternative to crowded big city events, Northwest Florida New Year's Eve events blend revelry and relaxation. The Annual New Year’s Eve Destin Harbor Street Party is a popular option, featuring live entertainment starting at 7 p.m. followed by the first fireworks display at 8 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., the band New Royals will perform live on the main stage, followed by a ball drop countdown and dazzling fireworks show to ring in the new year at midnight. In Miramar Beach, the Baytowne Countdown at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort is a night to remember, featuring live music and two breathtaking fireworks displays, one at 8 p.m. and another at midnight. The family-friendly evening includes face painting, kids' activities, and live music on the Baytowne stage. For a more adult evening, the Solaris yacht’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise launches from the Sandestin Marina, featuring a five-course dinner, live entertainment, party favors, fireworks, and a champagne toast at midnight. In South Walton along Florida's Highway 30-A, the iconic town of Seaside hosts a family-friendly New Year's celebration, featuring live music, children's activities, street performers, and a fireworks display over the Gulf at midnight. For those who prefer a relaxing, intimate celebration, the beach provides a serene setting for a New Year's toast with sandy toes under the stars.

On New Year’s Day, the South Walton Fire District's 11th Annual Polar Plunge allows families to celebrate the start of 2026 with a refreshing dip in the Gulf. Held at Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar on Scenic Highway 30A in Santa Rosa Beach, this family-friendly event kicks off with a costume contest at noon and the plunge at 1 p.m. Registrants will receive the commemorative towel and will be helping raise funds for SWFD’s community education programs. At the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island, the 10th annual Pelican Plunge will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1, supporting another charitable cause, The Emerald Coast Foundation. The plunge includes a costume contest, a DJ, and a free T-shirt for the first 100 registrants.

The Newman-Dailey “Say Yes” promotion* is available at participating properties through January 4, 2026. View participating Destin vacation rentals online and book using promo code: SAYYES. To learn more or book this offer, visit DestinVacation.com or call 850-837-1071. (*Some restrictions apply)

###

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, property management, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Florida. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Florida for more than 40 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071 or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

Attachments