Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Announces Its “No Limits” Black Friday Deal For 2026 Florida Beach Vacations

Many families treasure their annual family Florida beach vacation, and smart travelers have learned to research lodging options as well as the most affordable seasons before booking. Now, travelers are discovering Black Friday is a great time to score major discounts on stays for the coming year. By taking advantage of Black Friday deals, vacation planners secure the best rentals at the best rates, while enjoying discounts and extras. Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, one of the longest operating vacation rental property management companies in Destin, recently announced its "No Limits" Black Friday deal for 15% off 2026 Destin vacation rental stays of any length of stay at any time in the coming year.

“Our clients have come to appreciate our Thanksgiving Weekend sale,” said Jeanne Dailey. “We’ve traditionally offered a pre-season sale to reward early bookers, which provides our guests the Peace of Mind of knowing that their beach vacation is secured and they can simply count down the days. The Black Friday deal is a great opportunity for families to lock-in early on high-demand properties during high-demand weeks and enjoy savings and the security of having their family vacation booked.”

With hundreds of premier Destin beach vacation rentals available, ranging from beach-front condominiums to large luxury homes with pools, Newman-Dailey offers a vacation rental for any size group and any budget. Properties such as Hidden Dunes Beach & Racquet Resort are ideal for families looking for world-class amenities within a gated community. Families who prefer to feel like a local will enjoy private homes in neighborhoods such as Crystal Beach and Destiny West. Destin’s beaches are a popular family vacation destination known for the beautiful white-sand beaches and emerald-green waters. A popular location for anglers due to the easy access to deep waters for billfishing, which has earned Destin the nickname, "The World's Luckiest Fishing Village."

The area also offers water sports, dolphin cruises, and boat rentals for those who wish to spend the day at Crab Island, a submerged sandbar near the Destin channel. Complementing lazy days at the beach, families also enjoy the area’s attractions, including Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, Big Kahuna’s Waterpark, The Track, and Fudpucker’s Gator Beach. Another draw to the region is the many Gulf-front restaurants that create a feast for the senses with the freshest seafood and spectacular views. Memorable experiences and quality time together in a beautiful coastal setting entices families to return to Destin's shores year after year.

Savvy travelers are starting to plan their 2026 vacations now. Newman-Dailey’s Black Friday “No Limits” offer goes live on Nov. 28 and is good through Cyber Monday for 15% off stays of any length at any time in any South Walton or Destin vacation rental stay between Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2026. The deal is available online at www.DestinVacation.com with Promo Code: BLACKFRI2025. *Some restrictions apply; Good for new reservations only at participating properties; Property restrictions supersede special offer; Not valid with stays at Beachside Inn. See the offers page for details.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier property management, vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Florida. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Florida for more than 40 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey earned the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics in 2015. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850-837-1071, or visit online at NewmanDailey.com.

