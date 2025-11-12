Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Shares Holiday Meal Planning Hacks For Airbnb and Vacation Rental Stays

Destin, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For travelers celebrating the holidays at an Airbnb or vacation rental, the team at Newman-Dailey Resort Properties has gathered easy-to-prepare recipes and hacks for feeding the family. Representing a premier collection South Walton and Destin vacation rentals in Northwest Florida, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties has been welcoming families to their vacation rental homes for the holidays for more than four decades. As such, the team has gathered simple recipes and insider tips as well as launched a "Say Yes" holiday deal, which provides 15% off Destin vacation rental stays during the holidays.

“We know how precious time with family is at the holidays,” said Newman-Dailey Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “Our vacation rental homes and condominiums create a warm, welcoming space to gather. Our goal is to provide guests with tips and recommendations that help their family create special memories and provide more time for relaxing in the home or at the beach.”

Since vacation rentals include a fully furnished kitchen, preparing meals in the home is a popular option. For breakfast, the team has included a simple breakfast casserole recipe, which can be easily prepared the night before. For Thanksgiving, the team recommends infusing local foods along with traditional dishes. In the Destin area, fresh-from-the-Gulf seafood is a popular option, and the easy-to-prepare party shrimp recipe includes a delicious marinade followed by a short 10-minute bake time. For any holiday celebration, Southern Caviar is an easy-to-prepare recipe that serves a large group and tastes even better on day two. For hors d’oeuvres, brie bites, a flaky, golden puff pastry filled with creamy brie and topped with a touch of sweet cranberry jam, are festive, flavorful, and simple to assemble and bake.

For families who would rather leave the cooking to someone else, private chefs are a popular option. Most coastal destinations, including Destin and 30A, have a variety of local catering companies and personal chefs that are available to bring the meal to you and even prepare it within the vacation rental home. From specialty dishes such as paella to personalized gourmet menus, private chefs are an increasingly popular choice for feeding large families and groups during the holidays. Catering options range from family-style dinners to themed-buffets that create an experience that is as memorable as it is delicious.

Dining out is another popular option for holiday meals. In Destin, travelers can select from casual cafes to fine dining waterfront restaurants offering something for every palate. Many Destin restaurants offer specialty menus and events for the holidays. Harbor Docks offers a free traditional homestyle Thanksgiving Day feast, and all donations support local charities. At Christmas, resort restaurants, including Primrose, offer meticulously crafted menus that provide a feast of flavors and unforgettable moments.

As a bonus, Newman-Dailey has introduced its “Say Yes” winter holiday promotion, offering 15% off* stays through the holidays at participating vacation rentals. From spacious homes and gulf-front condos to comfortable villas and cozy beachside cottages, Newman-Dailey's vast array of Florida beach vacation rentals sleep groups from two to 22. Each vacation rental comes equipped with a full kitchen as well as a washer and dryer, providing all the conveniences of home amidst a beautiful beachside setting. To learn more or book this offer, visit DestinVacation.com or call 850-837-1071. (*Some restrictions apply.)

