INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

According to provisions of the article 223-16 of the Règlement Général AMF

and of the article L.233-8 II of the French Code de commerce

Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting) February 29, 2020 22 421 332 1 799 423 24 721 732 22 922 309 January 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 789 427 24 721 132 22 931 705 December 31, 2019 22 421 332 1 789 688 24 722 952 22 933 264

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the Règlement Général AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 750 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE Cynthia LERAT

Managing Director Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 1 77 75 65 16

comfi@highco.com c.lerat@highco.com

Upcoming events

Publications take place after market close .

Quarterly gross profit

Q1 2020 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Q2 and H1 2020 Gross Profit: Thursday, 16July 2020

Q3 and 9-months 2020 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 14 October 2020

2020 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Analyst meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts - SFAF)

Financial analysts meetings (SFAF) at 2:30pm, Paris (8 rue de la Rochefoucauld : Wednesday, 25 March 2020

2020 Half-year Earnings conference call (time to be confirmed): Thursday, 27 August 2020

Earnings

2019 Annual Earnings: Tuesday, 24 March 2020

2020 Half-year Earnings: Wednedsay, 26 August 2020

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment