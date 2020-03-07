Buy-back of shares in Festi amounted to 2.157.876 shares in week 10 2020:

Week Date Time Number of shares Share price Purchase price Purchased shares hlutir 10 03.03.2020 10:01 539.469,00 127,5 68.782.298 539.469,00 10 04.03.2020 15:01 539.469,00 127 68.512.563 1.078.938,00 10 05.03.2020 10:35 539.469,00 123 66.354.687 1.618.407,00 10 06.03.2020 09:46 539.469,00 118 63.657.342 2.157.876,00

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with Festi‘s buy-back programme announced by notice to Nasdaq OMX Iceland on 2 March 2020.

Prior to the transactions Festi held 1,000,000 of own shares or 0,3% and holds 3,157,876 shares or 0,96% of own shares after the transactions. The maximum of the buy-back is 5,000,000 shares or 1,5% of issued shares. The buy-back programme is in force until 23 March 2020 which is the date for the Annual General Meeting of the company.

The buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995 and Annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No. 630/2005.