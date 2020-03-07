Buy-back of shares in Festi amounted to 2.157.876 shares in week 10 2020:
|10
|03.03.2020
|10:01
|539.469,00
|127,5
|68.782.298
|539.469,00
|10
|04.03.2020
|15:01
|539.469,00
|127
|68.512.563
|1.078.938,00
|10
|05.03.2020
|10:35
|539.469,00
|123
|66.354.687
|1.618.407,00
|10
|06.03.2020
|09:46
|539.469,00
|118
|63.657.342
|2.157.876,00
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with Festi‘s buy-back programme announced by notice to Nasdaq OMX Iceland on 2 March 2020.
Prior to the transactions Festi held 1,000,000 of own shares or 0,3% and holds 3,157,876 shares or 0,96% of own shares after the transactions. The maximum of the buy-back is 5,000,000 shares or 1,5% of issued shares. The buy-back programme is in force until 23 March 2020 which is the date for the Annual General Meeting of the company.
The buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Act on limited liability companies No. 2/1995 and Annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No. 630/2005.
For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is)
Festi hf.
Kopavogi, ICELAND
