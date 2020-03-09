The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 July 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average

purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,789,577 228.21 864,814,334 2 March 2020 34,217 232.88 7,968,469 3 March 2020 28,587 236.17 6,751,303 4 March 2020 32,181 229.63 7,389,630 5 March 2020 45,586 224.28 10,224,247 6 March 2020 77,482 216.85 16,802,204 Accumulated under the programme 4,007,630 228.05 913,950,186

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,007,630 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.17% of the share capital.

