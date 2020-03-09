The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 July 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
| Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,789,577
|228.21
|864,814,334
|2 March 2020
|34,217
|232.88
|7,968,469
|3 March 2020
|28,587
|236.17
|6,751,303
|4 March 2020
|32,181
|229.63
|7,389,630
|5 March 2020
|45,586
|224.28
|10,224,247
|6 March 2020
|77,482
|216.85
|16,802,204
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,007,630
|228.05
|913,950,186
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,007,630 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.17% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Formats available: