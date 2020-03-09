﻿Announcement about a change in a major shareholder’s shareholding, cf. S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act.

According to S.31 of the Danish Capital Market Act, it is announced that on 6 March 2020 Jyske Bank A/S, business registration number (CVR) 17616617, Vestergade 8-16, 8600 Silkeborg, holds 4,007,630 shares of DKK 10, corresponding to 5.17% of the share capital of Jyske Bank A/S.

According to announcement no. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020, the Supervisory Board has made a motion for the cancellation of 3,651,372 shares of DKK 10 at the Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2020.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.





