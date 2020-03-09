Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter – “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) hereby informs that UAB Mobilieji Mokėjimai, in which Telia Lietuva holds a 33 per cent stake, will cease its operations. Such decision was taken by the shareholders of UAB Mobilieji Mokėjimai. The other two shareholders, in equal parts, being UAB Tele2 and UAB Bitė Lietuva.

The decision was taken following a divergence of opinions between the shareholders of UAB Mobilieji Mokėjimai as to the future development and prospects of the mobile payment platform MoQ.

It is planned to cease provision of payment services and activities of mobile application MoQ from 18 May 2020.

All deposits in active accounts will be returned to the customers of MoQ while the relevant customer data will be managed in line with the Lithuanian legislation.

Both the customers and suppliers/partners of the MoQ app are reassured that they will be provided with detailed information on the planned changes and following steps via SMS and/or e-mail.





