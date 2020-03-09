MACAU, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been named 2019 Best First Time Performer by global non-profit environmental organization CDP. Melco received an A- score earlier this year from CDP, attaining one of the highest ratings amongst disclosing companies in China. These acknowledgements credit Melco’s efforts in environmental protection, as well as its dedication and commitment to mitigating climate risks.



Melco is driven by a strong focus around environmental sustainability, which is core to its strategy and daily operations. By 2030, Melco is committed to carbon neutrality, a zero-waste approach adopted across its resorts, and sustainable sourcing for key procurement categories. Melco was the first and only hospitality group and integrated resort signatory of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. Melco has achieved several milestones in its long-term commitment towards reducing the use of problematic plastics and promoting circular economy across its global operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, “As a new participant in this program, it’s both exciting and very rewarding to have Melco’s sustainability achievements recognized by a body as well respected as CDP. Behind Melco’s Above and Beyond strategy is a deeply-rooted personal desire to continuously improve our performance in this critical area, plus a determination to inspire Melco’s guests with a future that is both entertaining and sustainable. Never has it been more relevant and important for companies to set new standards of environmental responsibility, and for organizations like CDP to monitor performance and accountability.”

Ms. Pratima Divgi, Director, CDP Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, said, “Melco is an outlier among first time responders for achieving a CDP leadership score. This is a tremendous effort by the company and CDP congratulates Melco Resorts & Entertainment for its environmental stewardship.”

Established in 2002, CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, operates a global environmental disclosure system to provide a comprehensive and standardized framework for management of environmental impact. CDP supports thousands of companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, water security and deforestation.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy ) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is scheduled to open in 2021 and expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and four satellite casinos (the “Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will also continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. The Company also holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited (“Crown”), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia’s leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown’s development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.