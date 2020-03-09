Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence: Technology, Applications and Implementation for Financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial Intelligence adoption by financial services will be helped by a combination of improving technologies, increased user acceptance/adoption as well as standards and regulatory frameworks that are becoming more attuned to the specific risks and opportunities presented by biometric technologies.



In the first section of this report, the analyst looks at the various elements & scope of Artificial Intelligence with a brief history, the foundations & innovations of AI and their usefulness in financial services industry, the high-level technological functions that allow a firm to take full advantage of the uniqueness, permanence and low circumvention of Artificial Intelligence. Artificial Intelligence systems and AI frameworks related to financial services are also reviewed.



In the second section, in addition to reviewing the current industry adoption with key market drivers & constraints, the analyst also looks at practical examples of financial services firms (Banks, Insurance companies, Fintechs & Assets management firms) that have implemented Artificial Intelligence to deal with specific use cases.



In the third section, the analyst looks at a framework & considerations for building a competent AI system with a practical example. Furthermore, the analyst also reviewed challenges and factors to be considered while evaluating an Artificial Intelligence system.



In the fourth & fifth section, the analyst reviewed various Artificial Intelligence standards and standard-developing committees such as ISO standards and IEEE standards. Furthermore, the analyst captured major Artificial Intelligence laws in Europe, the UK, and the US.



In the sixth & seventh section, the analyst mentioned the most striking future trends of Artificial Intelligence, which will transform the Financial Services Sector. The analyst then looks at the leading Artificial Intelligence solution providers for the implementation of Artificial Intelligence in the financial services sector.

Key Topics Covered



1 Definitions of Artificial Intelligence

1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services

1.2 Artificial Intelligence Technologies

1.3 High-Level Artificial Intelligence Technologies Functions

1.4 Cognitive Computing: The Next Level of Intelligence

1.5 Artificial Intelligence Systems

2 State of the Industry (Adoption Statistics, any Emerging Patterns)

2.1 Key Market Drivers

2.2 Key Market Restraints

2.3 Surveys

2.4 Artificial Intelligence in Traditional Banking

2.5 Artificial Intelligence in Insurance

2.6 Artificial Intelligence in Fintech

2.7 Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management/Investment Banking

3 Framework/Considerations for Use/Evaluation and Implementation

3.1 Artificial Intelligence Framework

3.2 Key Considerations for Building a Responsible AI Framework

3.3 The Challenges of AI

3.4 Artificial Intelligence Development Team

3.5 R & D Strategy for AI Systems Development

3.6 Evaluation

4 Artificial Intelligence Standards

4.1 ISO Standards

4.2 IEEE Standards



5 Artificial Intelligence and the Law

5.1 EU Region

5.2 UK Region

5.3 US Region

6 The Future of Artificial Intelligence

7 Leading Companies Providing Artificial Intelligence Services

Annexure

Annex 1: A Brief History of Artificial Intelligence

Annex 2: List of Sources

Table of Exhibits

1. Elements of AI

2. Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services

3. Artificial Intelligence Technologies

4. Cognitive Computing: The Next Level of Intelligence

5. Framework of Artificial Intelligence Framework

6. AI Framework for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Financial Fraud Detection

7. AI Framework for Banking Transactions

8. AI Framework for Loan Automation

9. AI Framework for Online Mobile Banking Fraud Detection

10. AI Framework for Portfolio Management

11. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) - Share of Active Players in AI by Country & Industry

12. AI Adoption & Use Survey

13. The adoption rate of Artificial Intelligence by Industry

14. Artificial Intelligence Projected Revenue

15. Projected AI spending by Industry, 2021

16. AI investment and ROI: Relative landscape of industries

17. Forecast of Global AI-Derived Business Value

18. The Impact of AI on Industry Growth

19. The Impact of AI on Profit by Industry

20. Stages of AI implementation

21. Understanding the Investment into AI in Banking, 2017

22. Digital Banking Report, 2017

23. Most Impactful Trends in the Fintech Industry

24. Artificial Intelligence in Traditional Banking

25. Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management/Investment Banking

26. Artificial Intelligence Framework

27. Sample of an artificial intelligence system framework

28. Key Considerations for Building a Responsible AI Framework

29. The Challenges of AI

30. Artificial Intelligence Development Team

31. R&D Strategy for AI Systems Development

