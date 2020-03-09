SATO Corporation

SATO has launched a Green Finance Framework that integrates sustainable development and action against climate change with the Group’s investments and related financing solutions. The Framework is based on the company’s strategy and its Sustainability Programme published last year.



Published last year, the SATO Sustainability Programme for 2019–2022 emphasises carbon-neutral cities and the well-being of residents and neighbourhoods. SATO is responding to climate change by cutting emissions from its operations and by reducing the carbon footprint over the entire life cycle of properties as well as by providing residents with opportunities for environmentally friendly everyday housing solutions.

“We promote sustainable development through our activities, and sustainability is an essential element in our long-term value creation for investors and other stakeholders. We’re now publishing a Green Finance Framework that integrates our company’s sustainability targets with our financing arrangements,” says Group Treasurer Janne Runsamo from SATO.

The Framework aims to provide investors and finance providers with a description of SATO's operations and goals that support the transition to a sustainable and low-emissions economy. Within the Framework, SATO may issue green bonds, green commercial papers and other debt instruments to (re-)finance, for example, energy-efficient buildings, repair investments improving energy efficiency as well as projects relating to renewable energy or waste management.

The Framework is based on and in line with the Green Bond Principles 2018 and the Green Loan Principles 2018. SATO’s adviser in the development of the Framework was Swedbank. The independent external evaluation of the Framework was conducted by CICERO, the leading provider of second opinions on green bonds. SATO’ Framework was graded as medium green in the CICERO Shades of Green Second Opinion. The Framework and the Second Opinion are available on the SATO website at: https://www.sato.fi/en/finances-investors/green-financing



SATO has been rated by Standard & Poor’s as BBB with a stable outlook.



