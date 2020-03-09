



Oslo, Norway, 9 March 2020

Vistin Pharma ASA (Vistin Pharma, OSE: VISTIN), announces that the company has changed its exposure to the spread between ICE low sulphur gasoil and Sing380.

The changed exposure has been carried out by reducing the short position in Sing380 with 15,000MT in December 2020 while keeping the exposure to the ICE Gasoil unchanged.

The transaction has been carried out to reduce the remaining overall risk in the portfolio of oil derivatives under the current market conditions.

The transaction resulted in a profit of approximately USD 1.3 Mill.



After the transactions, excluding the contracts that expire in March, the remaining positions are long in the spread between Gasoil versus Sing380 with 36,500MT and short on Sing380 with 15,000MT:





Before transaction After transaction Sing380 ICE Gasoil Sing380 ICE Gasoil April -11 100 6 100 -11 100 6 100 December -55 400 30 400 -40 400 30 400 -51 500 36 500





As previously communicated, any changes to the volumes and exposure will be subsequently announced.

*****





For further information, please contact:

Lars Christian Stugaard

+47 47 63 05 22

LarsChristian@ferncliff.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.