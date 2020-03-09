ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
2-Mar-2044,855249.1011,173,576.07
3-Mar-2033,583260.498,747,982.94
4-Mar-2037,458262.469,831,218.06
5-Mar-2054,482262.3414,292,966.97
6-Mar-2080,000252.4620,196,903.20

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

