ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 2-Mar-20 44,855 249.10 11,173,576.07 3-Mar-20 33,583 260.49 8,747,982.94 4-Mar-20 37,458 262.46 9,831,218.06 5-Mar-20 54,482 262.34 14,292,966.97 6-Mar-20 80,000 252.46 20,196,903.20

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).