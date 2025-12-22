ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 15-Dec-25 39,119 €924.66 €36,171,700 16-Dec-25 39,480 €916.19 €36,170,996 17-Dec-25 39,876 €907.10 €36,171,635 18-Dec-25 40,835 €885.80 €36,171,643 19-Dec-25 40,548 €892.14 €36,174,310

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

