Espoo, Finland and Mountain View, CA, USA, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the current data-driven and interconnected world, seamless API management and integration are becoming increasingly critical. However, many enterprises and organizations have found that their existing integration solution has become a bottleneck for digitalization. To help customers remove these bottlenecks, TietoEVRY and WSO2 announced today that they have entered into a partnership for delivering solutions that enable integration and API management.

Through the partnership, TietoEVRY will provide its API Manager Platform as a Service (PaaS) on premises, in private and public clouds, and in container platforms. The TietoEVRY API Manager PaaS, which is based on WSO2 API Manager, WSO2 Enterprise Integrator, and WSO2 Identity Server, offers a fully distributed and managed API-driven integration platform independently of where the platform components reside. This will put TietoEVRY in a better position to help its customers improve their agility and speed through API-driven integrations, reduce their costs for integrations, and create a foundation to better monetize the API economy.

“With digital assets locked up in legacy applications and a rapid increase of application end-points in cloud and container platforms, API management is an essential foundation for digital transformation,” said Claes Vemmervik at TietoEVRY. “TietoEVRY is excited to offer WSO2 API Manager to further enhance our offerings in integration, cloud, and container platforms.”

“API-centric integration is a core enabler for business transformation and partner connectivity,” said Shevan Goonetilleke, president and COO, WSO2. “We are thrilled to extend our commitment to facilitating the adoption of API-centric integration as part of Tieto’s leading managed services and integration offerings.”

The partnership has already secured a first customer, the Norwegian industrial group Lyse. TietoEVRY and WSO2 will support Lyse with a full suite of integration services, including the API Manager PaaS and a migration project to the new API-driven platform, including architectural consultancy, onsite assistance, integration development, and monitoring of integration flows and project services.

“With TietoEVRY as our integration partner, we not only get a managed integration platform but integrations as a service—all with a service-level agreement without having to build an extensive integration team, greatly enhancing our digitalization efforts across our utility and telecom operations,” says Lyse’s CIO Geir Arve Vika.

About TietoEVRY

TietoEVRY creates digital advantage for businesses and society. We are a leading digital services and software company with local presence and global capabilities. Our Nordic values and heritage steer our success.

Headquartered in Finland, TietoEVRY employs around 24,000 experts globally. The company serves thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. TietoEVRY’s annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and its shares are listed on the NASDAQ in Helsinki and Stockholm as well as on the Oslo Børs. Visit www.tietoevry.com to learn more.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

