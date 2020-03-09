TYSONS, Va., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced an expanded technology partnership with Google Cloud focused on intelligent document processing. The partnership enhances the Appian AI offering , and gives customers out-of-the-box AI capabilities pre-configured for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) use cases. By packaging powerful Document AI services from Google Cloud, Appian drives rapid business value through the smart processing of unstructured documents and data.



Appian AI is a free and fast way for Appian customers to add best-of-breed artificial intelligence capabilities to any application built on Appian. Appian AI is included in the Appian Low-code Automation Platform ; additional charges may apply with increased levels of usage.

Forms, invoices, email correspondence, and more contain vast amounts of information that must be processed. AI-based document processing gives businesses opportunities to accelerate data processing and to draw better insight from that data for improved decision-making.

AI takes document processing to a new level. But AI alone is not enough to impact business outcomes. The Appian Low-code Automation Platform makes it easy to deliver smart and unified automation workflows across the enterprise. Appian AI incorporates Google Cloud AI and ML services out-of-the-box, including Google Cloud Translation, Google Cloud Vision AI, and Google Cloud Natural Language, for constant optimization of Intelligent Document Processing. Appian makes AI simple with a visual, low-code, approach for quick and easy implementation, creation and setup.

“Our goal is to make AI easy, valuable, and integrated within the full stack of enterprise automation,” said Medhat Galal, Vice President of Software Development at Appian. “We let customers understand their processes, move fast and iteratively for quick AI wins, and then scale and extend that AI program.”

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

