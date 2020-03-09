MALVERN, Pa., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new IHDM Automotive Grade edge-wound, through-hole inductor with rated current up to 150 A for under the hood applications. Featuring powdered iron alloy core technology, the Vishay Custom Magnetics IHDM-1008BC-3A provides stable inductance and saturation over a demanding operating temperature range from -40 °C to +180 °C with low power losses and excellent heat dissipation.



The edge-wound coil of the device released today provides low DCR down to 0.25 mΩ, which minimizes losses and improves rated current performance for increased efficiency. Compared to competing ferrite-based solutions, the IHDM-1008BC-3A offers 30 % higher rated current and 30 % higher saturation current levels at +125 °C and above. The inductor’s soft saturation provides a predictable inductance decrease with increasing current, with stable inductance across the operating temperature range.

With an operating voltage up to 350 V, the device is ideal for high current, high temperature power applications, including DC/DC converters, inverters, and filters for motor and switching noise suppression in hybrid, full-electric, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The IHDM-1008BC-3A’s standard through-hole mounting terminals are stripped and hot-dip tinned to reduce the risk of tin whisker growth, but Vishay can customize the device’s mounting method, and performance, upon request. Options include bare copper, surface-mount, and press fit. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green .

Device Specification Table: Case size 1008 Dimensions (mm) 25 x 20 x 23 Inductance (µH) 1.2 to 4.7 DCR typ. (mΩ) 0.25 to 0.86 DCR max. (mΩ) 0.30 to 0.95 Heat rating current (A) 45 to 80 Saturation current (A) 50 to 110(¹) / 70 to 150(²) SRF typ. (MHz) 15 to 90

(¹) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

(²) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the new inductor are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

