Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Thin Film Chip Fuses With Fast and Very Fast Acting Performance

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced two new series of thin film chip fuses. The Vishay Sfernice S2F and S3F devices are designed to ensure circuit continuity with minimal resistance and reliable interruption under overload conditions, while providing designers with options for fast or very fast acting protection.

Offered in 0402, 0603, and 1206 case sizes, the fuses are UL 248-14 compliant and cover rated currents from 0.315 A to 7 A. Both series combine low resistance with body temperature rise below 75 °C at 100 % rated current, ensuring high reliability in compact footprints. The devices are lead (Pb)-free, halogen-free, and RoHS-compliant.

The key distinction between the two series is their fusing speed at 200 % overload. The S2F series, which is fast acting, is designed to open in less than one minute, while the S3F series, which is very fast acting, is designed to open in less than five seconds. This difference enables designers to tailor fuse performance to the specific protection needs of their applications. The S2F series provides protection where brief overloads are tolerable without immediate interruption, while the S3F series is optimized for sensitive circuits that require the quickest possible response.

By offering a wide current rating range, precise fusing times, and three footprint options, the new products simplify design flexibility while supporting high reliability and competitive pricing. Typical applications include secondary circuit protection across a broad range of electronic systems where stability and precision are critical.

Samples and production quantities of the S2F and S3F series are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks.

