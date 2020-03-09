FREMONT, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield, which developed the world’s first mirror shielding technology to instantly recover data and files when other malware defenses fail, today announced its award-winning Data Sentinel technology is now available to consumers. NeuShield is the only anti-ransomware technology that can recover damaged data from malicious software attacks without a back-up.



Ransomware has grown to become one of the largest problems in cybersecurity, and traditional ransomware protection is often ineffective in stopping new or unknown attacks.

While traditional security products play a cat and mouse game of creating signatures and updates to stay ahead of new attacks, NeuShield takes a different approach to protecting user’s data. In the event of a ransomware attack, NeuShield makes an attacker believe they have access to the computer’s original data files, but in fact are only seeing a mirror image of them. NeuShield uses Mirror Shielding™ to protect files ensuring that users can instantly recover important data from any ransomware attack.

In the event of an attack, users today deploy a backup and restore which is typically difficult to set-up, maintain, and extremely time consuming and frustrating to use. NeuShield’s One-Click Restore allows users to quickly recover a system back to a known good state after being infected with malware, all with the simple click of a button.

“Many home users don’t have a good way to protect and recover if they are hit with ransomware,” said Elisha Riedlinger, COO at NeuShield. “Home users need products that are simple and easy to use, and NeuShield is proud to offer our ‘set it and forget it’ technologies now to the consumer market.”

NeuShield also released an updated Free edition which has been improved to include all premium One-Click Restore features, including:

Restores systems back to a known good state

Recovers encrypted and corrupted operating system files

Removes known and unknown threats

Restores system settings modified by malware

Removes faulty patches, unstable device drivers or undesired system settings

Restores system registry keys

Pricing and Availability

NeuShield Data Sentinel Home Edition is available immediately with an MSRP of $39.99 per year.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company’s patent-pending NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Business and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on Twitter @NeuShield .

PR Contact: