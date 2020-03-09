TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tap into your inner Canadian at Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath, and enjoy a weekend of sweetness, just in time for March Break.
WHEN
Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
WHERE
Sugar Beach – 11 Dockside Drive, Toronto, M5A 1B6
WHAT
Sugar Shack TO 2020 partners include: Redpath Sugar, Billy Bishop Airport, Menkes, Tridel, Hines, First Capital, Waterfront Toronto, Waterfront BIA, Bell Media, porter and Westin Harbour Castle. For more information, visit sugarshackto.ca and @sugarshackto.
ABOUT WATER’S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS
Water’s Edge Festivals & Events (WEFE) is an Ontario not-for-profit organization created in 2011 with a mandate to promote Toronto as a waterfront destination. WEFE produces the annual Redpath Waterfront Festival and Sugar Shack TO. Past projects have included the pan-provincial TALL SHIPS 1812 Tour (2013) and the ONTARIO 150 Tour (2017).
REDPATH SUGAR
Redpath Sugar has been crafting sugar in Canada since 1854 and has been an integral part of Toronto’s waterfront for more than 60 years. With over 300 employees, Redpath is proud to provide high quality sugar products across Canada, through grocery stores, restaurants, foodservice outlets and to food manufacturers. www.redpathsugar.com
Water's Edge Festivals & Events
Toronto CANADA
Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath
