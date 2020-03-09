CHICAGO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global staffing, IT consulting and managed services firm, in a strategic investment led by LNC Partners (LNC). The investment will enable DISYS to align its capital structure as it continues to focus on long-term growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“I would like to thank the Dresner Partners team for assisting DISYS in this financing,” said Mahfuz Ahmed, Founder and CEO of DISYS. “LNC will be a great long-term partner that brings a deep understanding of our industry and shares our vision for the company. Their flexible investment structure and support for our executive team made them stand out from other potential investors.”

“We were not only compelled by DISYS’ leadership in staffing, IT consulting and managed services, but also the talent of its employees and their ability to understand clients’ critical issues and design and implement solutions to improve productivity and efficiency,” said Mark Raterman, Managing Partner at LNC. “We are delighted to invest in DISYS and appreciate Dresner’s work to assist us in closing this transaction.”

“Mahfuz Ahmed’s visionary leadership, exceptional management and talented team has propelled DISYS to become one of the premier global staffing, IT consulting and managed service firms in the world today,” said Michelle Moreno, CFA, Managing Director, Dresner Partners. “The strategic investment from LNC will further align DISYS’ capital structure and prepare it for the next phase of its development. We are pleased that DISYS and LNC are working together to grow the business.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “The strategic investment from LNC well positions DISYS for the future. The company has grown solidly over the last 10 years, including during economic slowdowns, and we look forward to seeing it reach new heights and outperform its peers under Mahfuz Ahmed’s continued leadership.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems LLC

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global staffing and solutions firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information on DISYS can be found at www.disys.com.

About LNC Partners

LNC Partners is a Northern Virginia-based private equity and debt firm with over $500 million of capital under management that provides debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. LNC Partners invests across a broad range of industries and typically provides between $5 million to $30 million of capital to companies in support of buyouts, recapitalizations, refinancings, and acquisition and growth financings. The firm focuses on companies that generate at least $2 million of EBITDA and places an emphasis on management and founder-owned businesses. More information on LNC Partners can be found at www.LNC-partners.com.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Boca Raton, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312)780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Investment Banking Inquiries

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312)780-7206, sdresner@dresnerco.com

Michelle Moreno CFA, Managing Director, (312)780-7207, mmoreno@dresnerco.com