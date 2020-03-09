SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, has released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended February 1, 2020, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website.

Second quarter highlights

  • Active clients of 3.5 million, an increase of 17% year over year
  • Net revenue per active client of $501, an increase of 8% year over year
  • Net revenue of $451.8 million, an increase of 22% year over year
  • Net income of $11.4 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million and adjusted EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation expense of $30.1 million
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.11

“We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter in Q2,” said Stitch Fix founder and CEO Katrina Lake. “Net revenue was $452 million, representing 22% year-over-year growth, in line with our guidance. We grew active clients to 3.5 million, an increase of 17% year over year, and grew net revenue per active client by 8% year over year, our seventh consecutive quarter of growth and a reflection of our unique personalization capabilities.”

Lake added, “This quarter, we are excited to expand our new direct buy offerings to even more clients. As we continue to evolve our personalization capabilities we're confident in our ability to capture additional market share, and deliver on our mission to transform the way people find what they love.”

Please visit the Stitch Fix investor relations website at https://investors.stitchfix.com to view the financial results included in the letter to shareholders. The Company intends to continue to make future announcements of material financial and other information through its investor relations website. The Company will also, from time to time, disclose this information through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, or webcasts, as required by applicable law.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Katrina Lake, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stitch Fix, and Mike Smith, President, Chief Operating Officer, and interim Chief Financial Officer of Stitch Fix, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook. A live webcast will be accessible on Stitch Fix’s investor relations website at investors.stitchfix.com. Interested parties can also access the call by dialing (888) 394-8218 in the U.S. or (786) 789-4776 internationally, and entering conference code 8951047.

A telephonic replay will be available through Monday, March 16, 2020, at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820, passcode 8951047. An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we’ve helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including but not limited to statements regarding our future financial performance, including our guidance on financial results for the third quarter and full year of fiscal 2020; market trends, growth, and opportunity; profitability; competition; the timing and success of expansions to our offering and penetration of our target markets, such as the launch of our offering in the United Kingdom and the expansion of Shop New Colors and Shop Your Looks; the success of our direct-buy functionality; our ability to leverage our engineering and data science capabilities to drive efficiencies in our business and enhance our ability to personalize; our plans to continue to roll out new features to extend our personalization platform and drive an even stronger personalized eCommerce model; our plans related to client acquisition, engagement, and retention, including any impact on our costs and margins and our ability to determine optimal marketing and advertising methods; and the search for a new CFO. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to our ability to generate sufficient net revenue to offset our costs; the growth of our market and consumer behavior; our ability to acquire, engage, and retain clients; our ability to provide offerings and services that achieve market acceptance; our data science and technology, stylists, operations, marketing initiatives, and other key strategic areas; risks related to international operations; and other risks described in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Further information on these and other factors that could cause our financial results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements anticipated, expressed, or implied by these forward-looking statements is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2019. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.stitchfix.com. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

 
Stitch Fix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 February 1, 2020 August 3, 2019
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$165,989  $170,932 
Short-term investments134,592  143,276 
Inventory, net147,236  118,216 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets38,513  49,980 
Total current assets486,330  482,404 
Long-term investments96,657  53,372 
Property and equipment, net63,158  54,888 
Operating lease right-of-use assets123,490   
Deferred tax assets27,047  22,175 
Other long-term assets3,046  3,227 
Total assets$799,728  $616,066 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$86,092  $90,883 
Operating lease liabilities23,475   
Accrued liabilities84,904  69,734 
Gift card liability10,393  7,233 
Deferred revenue11,273  11,997 
Other current liabilities3,934  2,784 
Total current liabilities220,071  182,631 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion125,925   
Deferred rent, net of current portion  24,439 
Other long-term liabilities14,822  12,996 
Total liabilities360,818  220,066 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Class A common stock, $0.00002 par value1  1 
Class B common stock, $0.00002 par value1  1 
Additional paid-in capital308,687  279,511 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)2,294  (187)
Retained earnings127,927  116,674 
Total stockholders’ equity438,910  396,000 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$799,728  $616,066 
        


 
Stitch Fix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 February 1, 2020 January 26, 2019 February 1, 2020 January 26, 2019
Revenue, net$451,784  $370,280  $896,599   $736,516 
Cost of goods sold249,597  207,131  493,110   408,199 
Gross profit202,187  163,149  403,489   328,317 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses193,689  147,738  394,831   302,009 
Operating income8,498  15,411  8,658   26,308 
Interest (income) expense(1,477) (1,170) (3,130)  (2,569)
Other (income) expense, net28  (453) 862   (573)
Income before income taxes9,947  17,034  10,926   29,450 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes(1,484) 5,058  (327)  6,796 
Net income (loss)$11,431  $11,976  $11,253   $22,654 
Other comprehensive income (loss):       
Change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax247  104  75   22 
Foreign currency translation651  93  2,406   119 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax898  197  2,481   141 
Comprehensive income$12,329  $12,173  $13,734   $22,795 
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:       
Basic$11,431  $11,968  $11,253   $22,632 
Diluted$11,431  $11,968  $11,253   $22,633 
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:       
Basic$0.11  $0.12  $0.11   $0.23 
Diluted$0.11  $0.12  $0.11   $0.22 
Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:       
Basic102,045,087  99,590,187  101,801,666   99,278,599 
Diluted104,637,548  102,817,838  104,018,782   103,597,316 
             


 
Stitch Fix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 For the Six Months Ended
 February 1, 2020 January 26, 2019
Cash Flows from Operating Activities   
Net income (loss)$11,253  $22,654 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Deferred income taxes(4,865) (2,288)
Inventory reserves2,831  4,853 
Stock-based compensation expense27,881  14,747 
Depreciation, amortization, and accretion10,347  6,456 
Other71   
Change in operating assets and liabilities:   
Inventory(31,586) (22,928)
Prepaid expenses and other assets5,167  1,546 
Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities141   
Accounts payable(4,870) 7,012 
Accrued liabilities15,254  17,689 
Deferred revenue(729) 3,822 
Gift card liability3,160  3,512 
Other liabilities4,187  592 
Net cash provided by operating activities38,242  57,667 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities   
Purchases of property and equipment(11,446) (11,903)
Purchases of securities available-for-sale(129,925) (185,994)
Sales of securities available-for-sale14,095  1,163 
Maturities of securities available-for-sale81,675  9,500 
Net cash used in investing activities(45,601) (187,234)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities   
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net5,658  1,931 
Payments for tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock units(5,256) (2,281)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities402  (350)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(6,957) (129,917)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash2,014  (103)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period170,932  310,366 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$165,989  $180,346 
Components of Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash   
Cash and cash equivalents$165,989  $167,496 
Restricted cash – current portion  250 
Restricted cash – long-term portion  12,600 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash$165,989  $180,346 
Supplemental Disclosure   
Cash paid for income taxes$90  $191 
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities$4,474  $4,741 
Capitalized stock-based compensation$893  $812 
Vesting of early exercised options$  $178 
Leasehold improvements paid by landlord$7,406  $ 
        

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between companies. We also provide adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense (“ex. SBC”), which management believes provides useful information to investors and others in understanding our operating performance and facilitates comparisons between companies. We believe free cash flow is an important metric because it represents a measure of how much cash from operations we have available for discretionary and non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are several limitations related to the use of our non-GAAP financial measures as compared to the closest comparable GAAP measures. Some of these limitations include:

  • adjusted EBITDA ex. SBC excludes the non-cash expense of stock-based compensation, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, an important part of how we attract and retain our employees and a significant recurring expense in our business;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA ex. SBC excludes the recurring, non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA ex. SBC does not reflect our tax provision, which reduces cash available to us;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA ex. SBC excludes interest (income) expense and other (income) expense, net, as these items are not components of our core business; and
  • free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes and does not reflect our future contractual commitments.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ex. SBC

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, other (income) expense, net, and depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA ex. SBC as adjusted EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation expense. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA ex. SBC for each of the periods presented:

     
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
(in thousands) February 1, 2020 January 26, 2019 February 1, 2020 January 26, 2019
Adjusted EBITDA ex. SBC reconciliation:        
Net income (loss) $11,431  $11,976  $11,253  $22,654 
Add (deduct):        
Interest (income) expense (1,477) (1,170) (3,130) (2,569)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,484) 5,058  (327) 6,796 
Other (income) expense, net 28  (453) 862  (573)
Depreciation and amortization 5,804  3,790  10,770  7,184 
Adjusted EBITDA 14,302  19,201  19,428  33,492 
Add (deduct):        
Stock-based compensation expense 15,755  8,110  27,881  14,747 
Adjusted EBITDA ex. SBC $30,057  $27,311  $47,309  $48,239 
                 

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as cash flows provided by operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment that are included in cash flows used in investing activities. The following table presents a reconciliation of cash flows provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow for each of the periods presented:

   
  For the Six Months Ended
(in thousands) February 1, 2020 January 26, 2019
Free cash flow reconciliation:    
Cash flows provided by operating activities $38,242  $57,667 
Deduct:    
Purchases of property and equipment (11,446) (11,903)
Free cash flow $26,796  $45,764 
Cash flows used in investing activities $(45,601) $(187,234)
Cash flows provided by financing activities $402  $(350)
         

Operating Metrics

  February 1, 2020 November 2, 2019 August 3, 2019 April 27, 2019 January 26, 2019
Active clients (in thousands) 3,465 3,416 3,236 3,133 2,961
Net revenue per active client(1) $501 $485 $488 $467 $463
  

(1) Fiscal year 2019 was a 53-week year, with the extra week occurring in the quarter ended August 3, 2019. Net revenue per active client calculations including the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 include 53 weeks of revenue. The 53rd week of fiscal 2019 contributed approximately 2.0% of the increase to net revenue per active client as of February 1, 2020.

Active Clients

We define an active client as a client who checked out a Fix or was shipped an item using our direct-buy functionality in the preceding 52 weeks, measured as of the last day of that period. A client checks out a Fix when she indicates what items she is keeping through our mobile application or on our website. We consider each Men’s, Women’s, or Kids account as a client, even if they share the same household.

Net Revenue per Active Client

We calculate net revenue per active client based on net revenue over the preceding four fiscal quarters divided by the number of active clients, measured as of the last day of the period.

