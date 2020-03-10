Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Economy: WeWork, Uber, Airbnb and Lyft" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sharing economy is incredibly diverse, and it would have been impractical for the publisher to try to analyze every market segment in a report like this.



Instead, it has focused its research on the seven segments listed below, which account for the bulk of the market at present and in the foreseeable future:

Mobility sharing

Person-to-person (P2P) finance

Vacation rental and room sharing

Coworking

Online talent platforms

Healthcare sharing

P2P consumer goods rentals

The report includes:

66 data tables and 14 additional tables

A brief outline of sharing ecosystem that includes providers, users, influencers, and platforms and impact thereof across major industry verticals

Data corresponding to the number of sharers, the estimated value of assets share, sharing platform revenues, etc.; and long-term market outlook (beyond 2024)

Projection of future trends in the total demand for different types of assets or services (e.g., vacation accommodations), and sharing's current/projected future penetration of each of those markets

Company profiles of market-leading players within the shared marketplace, including BlaBlaCar, Getaround, Lyft, Ola, Uber, AngelList LLC, Crowdfunder Inc., Friendsurance, Guevara and Prosper Marketplace

Reasons for Doing This Study



In the process, it has disrupted traditional industries such as taxis, car rentals, and commercial real estate, and it is positioned to disrupt others. However, for all the sharing economy's economic promise, a number of its biggest stars, like Uber and WeWork have stumbled for lack of a viable business model. Many other, less well-known sharing startups have simply disappeared. Legacy providers of these same goods and services are widely perceived as being on the defensive, but also enjoy significant competitive advantages.



Sharing companies, legacy providers, entrepreneurs, and investors all need to understand these developments in order to prosper in the sharing era.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Background

Definition

History

Market Segments

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Sector

Summary

Mobility Sharing

Car Sharing

Bike Sharing

Scooter Sharing

Ride Sharing

P2P Finance

Crowdfunding

P2P Lending

P2P Insurance

Vacation Rental and Room Sharing

Description

Platforms and Business Models

Market Estimates and Projections, 2018-2024

Coworking

Description

Platforms and Business Models

Market Estimates and Projections, 2018-2024

Online Talent Platforms

Description

Platforms and Business Models

Legal and Regulatory Aspects

Market Estimates and Projections, 2018-2024

Healthcare Sharing

Description

Platforms and Business Models

Legal and Regulatory Aspects

Market Estimates and Projections, 2018-2024

P2P Consumer Goods Rentals

Description

Market Estimates and Projections, 2018-2024

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Analysis of Market Opportunities

New Vertical and Horizontal Markets

Electricity Sharing

B2B Sharing

New Geographical Markets

New Technologies

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

98Point6

Airbnb Inc.

ALD Automotive

American Well

Angellist LLC

Bandboo

Blablacar

Care.Com

Careem

Carma

China Rapid Finance

Circleup

Cloud of Goods

Cohealo

Coople

Couchsurfing International Inc.

Creditease

Crowdfunder Inc.

Crowdstreet

Davinci

Doctor on Demand

Equitynet

Field Engineer

Fiverr

Flipkey Inc.

Freelancer.com

Friendsurance

Fund That Flip

Fundable

Funding Circle

Getaround

Green Desk LLC

Guevara

Halodoc

Heal

Healthtap

Homeaway Inc.

Housetrip Ltd.

Hyrecar

Indiegogo

Industrious

Inspeer

International Workplace Group

Jump

Kickstarter

Knotel

Lemonade Insurance Co.

Lending Club

Lime

Liquidspace

Localstake

Lula

Luxury Retreats International Inc.

Lyft

Maven

Medstars

Novel Coworking

Office Depot Inc.

Ola

Online Talent Platforms

Ourcrowd

Peerform

Peerrealty

Prosper Marketplace

Social Finance Inc.

Sparetoolz

Staples Inc.

Style Lend

Talent Garden

Taskrabbit

Teambrella

The Office Group

Tongjubao

Toptal

Triodos Bank

Turo

Ubeeqo

Uber Technologies Inc.

Ucommune

Upstart

Upwork

Vacation Rental and Room Sharing

VRBO

Wework

Wingz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ct9pvj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900