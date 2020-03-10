Dublin, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Economy: WeWork, Uber, Airbnb and Lyft" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sharing economy is incredibly diverse, and it would have been impractical for the publisher to try to analyze every market segment in a report like this.
Instead, it has focused its research on the seven segments listed below, which account for the bulk of the market at present and in the foreseeable future:
- Mobility sharing
- Person-to-person (P2P) finance
- Vacation rental and room sharing
- Coworking
- Online talent platforms
- Healthcare sharing
- P2P consumer goods rentals
The report includes:
- 66 data tables and 14 additional tables
- A brief outline of sharing ecosystem that includes providers, users, influencers, and platforms and impact thereof across major industry verticals
- Data corresponding to the number of sharers, the estimated value of assets share, sharing platform revenues, etc.; and long-term market outlook (beyond 2024)
- Projection of future trends in the total demand for different types of assets or services (e.g., vacation accommodations), and sharing's current/projected future penetration of each of those markets
- Company profiles of market-leading players within the shared marketplace, including BlaBlaCar, Getaround, Lyft, Ola, Uber, AngelList LLC, Crowdfunder Inc., Friendsurance, Guevara and Prosper Marketplace
Reasons for Doing This Study
In the process, it has disrupted traditional industries such as taxis, car rentals, and commercial real estate, and it is positioned to disrupt others. However, for all the sharing economy's economic promise, a number of its biggest stars, like Uber and WeWork have stumbled for lack of a viable business model. Many other, less well-known sharing startups have simply disappeared. Legacy providers of these same goods and services are widely perceived as being on the defensive, but also enjoy significant competitive advantages.
Sharing companies, legacy providers, entrepreneurs, and investors all need to understand these developments in order to prosper in the sharing era.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Background
- Definition
- History
- Market Segments
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Sector
- Summary
- Mobility Sharing
- Car Sharing
- Bike Sharing
- Scooter Sharing
- Ride Sharing
- P2P Finance
- Crowdfunding
- P2P Lending
- P2P Insurance
- Vacation Rental and Room Sharing
- Description
- Platforms and Business Models
- Market Estimates and Projections, 2018-2024
- Coworking
- Description
- Platforms and Business Models
- Market Estimates and Projections, 2018-2024
- Online Talent Platforms
- Description
- Platforms and Business Models
- Legal and Regulatory Aspects
- Market Estimates and Projections, 2018-2024
- Healthcare Sharing
- Description
- Platforms and Business Models
- Legal and Regulatory Aspects
- Market Estimates and Projections, 2018-2024
- P2P Consumer Goods Rentals
- Description
- Market Estimates and Projections, 2018-2024
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- New Vertical and Horizontal Markets
- Electricity Sharing
- B2B Sharing
- New Geographical Markets
- New Technologies
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- 98Point6
- Airbnb Inc.
- ALD Automotive
- American Well
- Angellist LLC
- Bandboo
- Blablacar
- Care.Com
- Careem
- Carma
- China Rapid Finance
- Circleup
- Cloud of Goods
- Cohealo
- Coople
- Couchsurfing International Inc.
- Creditease
- Crowdfunder Inc.
- Crowdstreet
- Davinci
- Doctor on Demand
- Equitynet
- Field Engineer
- Fiverr
- Flipkey Inc.
- Freelancer.com
- Friendsurance
- Fund That Flip
- Fundable
- Funding Circle
- Getaround
- Green Desk LLC
- Guevara
- Halodoc
- Heal
- Healthtap
- Homeaway Inc.
- Housetrip Ltd.
- Hyrecar
- Indiegogo
- Industrious
- Inspeer
- International Workplace Group
- Jump
- Kickstarter
- Knotel
- Lemonade Insurance Co.
- Lending Club
- Lime
- Liquidspace
- Localstake
- Lula
- Luxury Retreats International Inc.
- Lyft
- Maven
- Medstars
- Novel Coworking
- Office Depot Inc.
- Ola
- Online Talent Platforms
- Ourcrowd
- Peerform
- Peerrealty
- Prosper Marketplace
- Social Finance Inc.
- Sparetoolz
- Staples Inc.
- Style Lend
- Talent Garden
- Taskrabbit
- Teambrella
- The Office Group
- Tongjubao
- Toptal
- Triodos Bank
- Turo
- Ubeeqo
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- Ucommune
- Upstart
- Upwork
- Vacation Rental and Room Sharing
- VRBO
- Wework
- Wingz
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ct9pvj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900