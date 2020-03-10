Paris, March 10 2020 – Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe1 and its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America2, based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision. This is the fourth consecutive year Atos has been named a Leader in the Europe report, and the third year in the North America report.

With its Atos Digital Workplace offering, Atos proposes a comprehensive set of products and services to accelerate, change and transform the employee experience, delivered through an enhanced partnership ecosystem.

“We are pleased to be recognized again by Gartner for our position as a leader in Managed Workplace Services in both Europe and North America. To us, this reflects our commitment to transforming workplace experiences, driven by the expertise of our 15,000-strong team of Workplace experts worldwide,” said Jo Debecker, Head of Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos. “Atos is focused on delivering end-to-end solution to a broad range of organizations and user personas, and helping customers with today’s workplace challenges, including managing different ecosystems and adapting to changing workstyles.”

This Magic Quadrant evaluated 17 service providers based on their abilities to deliver Managed Workplace Services across Europe, and 20 service providers in the North America-focused report.

