Almere, The Netherlands

March 10, 2020, 6.30 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the retirement of Ulrich Schumacher as member of its Supervisory Board, and nominates Monica de Virgiliis and Didier Lamouche for appointment to its Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board announces that after three terms of four years Mr. Schumacher will retire as member of the Supervisory Board as per the Annual General Meeting which is to be held on May 18, 2020. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Schumacher for his valuable contributions which benefitted the Boards and the company.

The Supervisory Board proposes to appoint Mrs. Monica de Virgiliis and Mr. Didier Lamouche as member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years during the Annual General Meeting of May 18, 2020.

Mrs. De Virgiliis is an accomplished senior executive with 25 years’ experience across various industries directly involved in or impacted by digitalization. She was an executive and general manager of the wireless multimedia division at STMicroelectronics (STM), general manager of the industrial microprocessor division at Infineon, Vice President Corporate Strategy at STM, and until mid-2019 Chief Strategy Officer at CEA, a French research agency. She led business model turnarounds through transformation, organic growth and M&A in the consumer, industrial and automotive industries. She is comfortable to act within multiple industry spaces and is accustomed to operate in a diversity of business ecosystems and to cross-boundary collaborations.

Mrs. De Virgiliis currently serves as non-executive director of Prysmian - listed in Milan - a global leader in energy/telecom cables & systems, and Geodis, a European logistics operator belonging to SNCF Group.

Mr. Lamouche has more than 35 years’ experience in the tech industry, and held multiple roles as CEO/COO of private and public companies. In his latest role as CEO from 2013 to 2018, he led the creation of IDEMIA. He also has an extensive understanding of the semiconductor market from experiences as CEO of ST-Ericsson, COO of STM, Executive Vice President of the semiconductor operations at IBM, and CEO of Altis Semiconductor, a JV between IBM and Infineon. He also led Bull, a leading French-based IT company, as Chairman and CEO from 2005 to 2010. He has a deep understanding of enterprise governance from his current engagements as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Utimaco and non-executive Chairman of the Board at Quadient, from his non-executive director position at Adecco, and prior engagements at various listed and privately-owned companies both in and outside the semiconductor industry.

Jan Lobbezoo, Chairman of the Supervisory Board commented:

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the proposed appointment of Monica de Virgiliis and Didier Lamouche to the Supervisory Board. I am very confident that with their experience, knowledge and network, Monica and Didier will significantly contribute to the Supervisory Board and ASM."

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

