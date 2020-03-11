OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

11 March 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 44,427,640 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 11 March 2020 at a price of 99.3p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 93.8p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 16 September 2019).

These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £120 million with an over-allotment facility of £50 million in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years.

Following the allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 996,034,837 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are calculated to be £934,280,677 based on the last released NAV per share of 93.8p.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 23 March 2020.

For further information please contact:

Parisha Kanani

Company Secretary

0203 935 3520