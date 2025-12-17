Octopus Titan VCT plc

Update Statement on 2025 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’ or ‘Titan’), held on 19 June 2025, more than 20 percent of the votes were cast against the Board recommendation for Resolutions 2, 3 and 4; the resolutions for the approval of the Directors’ Remuneration report and the re-election of Jane O’Riordan and Lord Rockley respectively.

Provision 4 of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance 2024 (the ‘Code’), states that when 20 percent or more of votes have been cast against the Board recommendation for a resolution, the Company should publish an update on the views received from shareholders no later than six months after the shareholder meeting.

In accordance with the Code, the Board confirms that it endeavoured to contact those shareholders who had voted against to ascertain their reasons for voting as they did. The Board considered the responses, which are broadly consistent and primarily referred to Titan’s poor investment performance. It is hoped that the outcome of the Strategic Review as announced on 12 September 2025, full details of which are set out in the Shareholder Circular dated 11 September 2025, provide some comfort to shareholders on the steps being taken by the Board to improve Titan’s performance.

The Board will continue to take shareholders’ views into consideration as part of its approach to achieving high governance standards and delivering long-term shareholder value.

The Board is satisfied that the Directors’ Remuneration Report reflects appropriate remuneration practices and that all Directors continue to make effective and valuable contributions to the Board.

In accordance with Provision 4 of the Code, a final update on this matter will be included in the Company’s Annual Report for the year ending 31 December 2025.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067



LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75