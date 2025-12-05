Board Change

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R, Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’ or ‘Titan’) announces that Julie Nahid Rahman, who joined the Board on 1 August 2023, has been appointed as Chair of the Company’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee with effect from 4 December 2025, the role having been previously undertaken by Tom Leader, Chair of Titan.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

                               
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


