Octopus Titan VCT plc

Directorate Change

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R, Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’ or ‘Titan’) announces that Jane O’Riordan has stepped down as a Non-executive Director of the Company.

Tom Leader, Chair of the Company said:

“I would like to thank Jane on behalf of the Board and shareholders for her contribution to Titan over the years, and particularly during the strategic review process that recently concluded.”

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067



LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75