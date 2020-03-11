PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. announced it has been recognized with the “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” designation for 30 consumer and commercial displays. The designation demonstrates the company’s commitment to driving a more sustainable ecosystem across the Personal Systems portfolio.
Products that are recognized as the “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” prevent greenhouse gas emissions by meeting rigorous energy efficiency performance levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Our Personal Systems business is thriving and we continue to advance how we design and build our displays. Specifically, our commercial display line up is not only built from the ground up with sustainability in mind, but also created to ensure maximum productivity while at the office or working from home,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “From the world’s first display manufactured with ocean bound platics1 - HP EliteDisplay E273D - to building energy efficient devices and accessories made with recycled plastic bottles2, we are focused on creating beautiful and productive products that push sustainability boundaries.”
HP’s innovative consumer displays recognized for “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” include:
HP’s innovative commercial displays recognized for “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” include:
ENERGY STAR® displays are available through HP.com, shop at HP here. Displays are also available via select retailers and resellers.
ENERGY STAR® displays available via Amazon include:
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.
