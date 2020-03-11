HP Pavilion 27-inch FHD Display designed for the ultimate multi-media experience with built-in speakers custom-tuned by B&O PLAY and pop-up privacy camera for added security.

HP EliteDisplay S14 is the world’s first 14-inch USB Type-C® portable display[3], designed for dual-screen productivity on the go.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. announced it has been recognized with the “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” designation for 30 consumer and commercial displays. The designation demonstrates the company’s commitment to driving a more sustainable ecosystem across the Personal Systems portfolio.

Products that are recognized as the “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” prevent greenhouse gas emissions by meeting rigorous energy efficiency performance levels set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Our Personal Systems business is thriving and we continue to advance how we design and build our displays. Specifically, our commercial display line up is not only built from the ground up with sustainability in mind, but also created to ensure maximum productivity while at the office or working from home,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “From the world’s first display manufactured with ocean bound platics1 - HP EliteDisplay E273D - to building energy efficient devices and accessories made with recycled plastic bottles2, we are focused on creating beautiful and productive products that push sustainability boundaries.”

HP’s innovative consumer displays recognized for “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” include:

HP’s innovative commercial displays recognized for “Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2020” include:

ENERGY STAR® displays are available through HP.com, shop at HP here . Displays are also available via select retailers and resellers.

ENERGY STAR® displays available via Amazon include:

Based on HP's internal analysis as of May 2019. Display’s 85% post-consumer recycled plastic content consists of 5% ocean bound plastic materials by weight. Select HP accessories contain differing percentages of recycled plastics (plastics bottles). Based on 14" portable displays as of May 1, 2018.

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bba893f-4c80-4d6a-a61e-43f8e99a21f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e30ed8f8-b21b-4480-a949-ef36977012ff

