Content Marketing Institute Releases New Research on Technology Content Marketing
NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology marketers continue to make progress with their content marketing and are reporting more success with their efforts than one year ago. That’s a key finding in the new Content Marketing Institute report out today, Technology Content Marketing 2020: Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends study, sponsored by IDG Communications, Inc.
To download the full report visit: http://cmi.media/tech2020
Approximately three out of four (76%) report their organization is much more or somewhat more successful with content marketing compared with one year ago. That’s seven points higher than the overall set of B2B marketers we studied, among whom 69% felt much or somewhat more successful compared with the previous years.
“It seems the sentiment among content marketers at technology companies is ‘We’ve got this,’” shares Kim Moutsos, VP of Editorial, Content Marketing Institute. “When we look at what makes the top performers successful, we see they treat content marketing as a strategic business function, craft content thoughtfully, experiment with distribution, and measure their results. They use content marketing not only to create brand awareness and generate leads, but also to build loyalty and subscribed audiences.”
Secret Weapons:
Other Key Highlights:
To view all CMI research and to subscribe to our emails visit: contentmarketinginstitute.com/research
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.
About Informa Connect
Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.
Press Contact:
Amanda Subler
Amanda.Subler@informa.com
Content Marketing Institute
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Content Marketing Institute Releases New Research on Technology Content Marketing
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
CMI_logo-01.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: