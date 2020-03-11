Today, at the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFG) Annual Meeting of Stockholders, David P. Bauer and Barbara M. Baumann were elected as new directors for one-year terms that expire in 2021.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFG) Annual Meeting of Stockholders, David P. Bauer and Barbara M. Baumann were elected as new directors for one-year terms that expire in 2021. David H. Anderson was also elected for a one-year term expiring in 2021. Jeffrey W. Shaw, Thomas E. Skains, and Ronald J. Tanski were elected as directors for three-year terms expiring in 2023. The services of Stephen E. Ewing concluded at this meeting, in accordance with the provisions of the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines.



Bauer has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since July 2019. He previously served as President of National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation, the Company’s principal pipeline and storage subsidiary, from 2016 to 2019, and as Treasurer and Principal Financial Office of the Company from 2010 to 2019. Bauer joined National Fuel in 2001 after more than 10 years in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. As a member of the Company’s executive team since 2004, Bauer brings substantial management and financial experience and in-depth knowledge of the Company’s operations and strategic direction. In addition, his deep ties to Western New York, the location of the Company’s corporate headquarters, will enhance the Board’s understanding of local and regional issues. Bauer holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Boston College.

With a career that has spanned nearly 40 years in the energy industry, Baumann is a former BP Amoco executive who currently serves as President and Owner of Cross Creek Energy Corp., an energy advisory firm with investments in the domestic oil and gas business. She is a member of the board of directors of Devon Energy Corporation and a member of the independent board of trustees for Putnam Mutual Funds. In addition, she is a senior advisor for First Reserve Corporation, a private equity firm focused on energy. Baumann previously served on the boards of Buckeye Partners, L.P., SM Energy Company, CVR Energy, Inc., UNS Energy Corporation, and privately-held Hat Creek Energy Corporation. Baumann earned a bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and a master’s in business administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Both Barbara and Dave bring a wealth of experience from within the energy sector and the natural gas industry including all facets of Exploration & Production, Utility, Interstate Pipeline, and Midstream operations as well as environmental sustainability and stewardship and fiscal accountability," said David F. Smith, National Fuel's Chairman of the Board. "Throughout the years, the Company has amassed a Board that couples diverse backgrounds, financial acumen, and leadership expertise that continually fortifies the board’s breadth of talent and its abilities to share foresight about future opportunities and challenges. We welcome their ideas, expertise, and enthusiasm and look forward to their contributions as representatives of the Company’s stockholders.”

“As well, on behalf of the Board I would like to express sincere gratitude to Steve Ewing for his many years of active participation, his guidance and thoughtful perspective on behalf of National Fuel Gas Company. His expertise and service as the lead independent director has enabled the Company to be well-positioned for the long-term,” Smith said.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com .

