National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today approved a regular quarterly dividend of 53.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025. The Company has approximately 90.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Analyst Contact: Natalie Fischer | 716-857-7315

Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654