National Fuel Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year.

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2026 SUMMARY

GAAP earnings of $181.6 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98, compared to GAAP earnings of $45.0 million, or $0.49 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings (1) of $187.7 million, or adjusted EPS (1) of $2.06, compared to adjusted earnings of $151.9 million, or $1.66 per share in the prior year, an increase of 24% per share.

of $187.7 million, or adjusted EPS of $2.06, compared to adjusted earnings of $151.9 million, or $1.66 per share in the prior year, an increase of 24% per share. Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment adjusted EPS of $1.36 increased $0.42, or 45%, compared to the prior year, driven by a 14% increase in natural gas price realizations and 12% growth in natural gas production resulting from strong Tioga County Utica well results.

Utility segment net income increased 5% compared to the prior year as ongoing investments in system modernization programs in New York and Pennsylvania supported an increase in customer margin.

Supply Corporation’s Shippingport Lateral Project received FERC authorization in November. This project, along with the previously approved Tioga Pathway Project, remains on track for a late calendar 2026 in-service date.

The Company successfully issued $350 million in common equity through a private placement, fulfilling the expected equity needed to fund the previously announced CenterPoint Ohio gas utility acquisition, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this calendar year.

The Company is reaffirming its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.60 to $8.10 per share.



MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel’s first quarter results were a great start to the fiscal year. Strong operational execution within our Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment continues to deliver growing production and increasing cash flow generation. When combined with ongoing growth in our regulated businesses, adjusted EPS increased 24% over the prior year.

“At our non-regulated business, an expanding inventory of high-quality Appalachian development locations, most recently bolstered by the addition of approximately 200 prospective Upper Utica drilling locations, along with ongoing well design optimization, positions us for continued success in driving capital efficiency improvements. On the regulated side, our focus remains on delivering growth while maintaining our long track record of customer affordability. We’ve made great progress on our Tioga Pathway and Shippingport Lateral expansion projects, both of which remain on track to be in service later this calendar year. These projects, along with our pending natural gas utility acquisition in Ohio, provide strong catalysts for growth as we look to fiscal 2027.

“Altogether, the outlook across National Fuel is exceptionally strong. We remain focused on executing on our plan to deliver long-term growth in earnings and free cash flow, which in turn should create meaningful value for shareholders.”

(1) See page 2 for a reconciliation of reported GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings and GAAP EPS to adjusted EPS.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS

Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands) (Per Share) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 181,645 $ 44,986 $ 1.98 $ 0.49 Items impacting comparability: Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition 7,687 — 0.08 — Tax impact of costs related to the pending Ohio acquisition (1,781 ) — (0.02 ) — Impact of equity issuance related to pending Ohio acquisition, net of interest benefits (509 ) — 0.01 — Tax Impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance 118 — — — Impairment of assets — 141,802 — 1.55 Tax impact of impairment of assets — (37,169 ) — (0.41 ) Other/rounding (refer to Segment results for details) 522 2,322 0.01 0.03 Adjusted Earnings $ 187,682 $ 151,941 $ 2.06 $ 1.66



FISCAL 2026 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is reaffirming its adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2026. The Company expects adjusted EPS to be within a range of $7.60 to $8.10, or $7.85 at the midpoint of the range. This updated range incorporates first quarter results with pricing assumptions consistent with previous guidance for the remaining nine months of fiscal 2026, including an average NYMEX natural gas price of $3.75 per MMBtu. Given the continued volatility in NYMEX natural gas prices the Company is providing the following sensitivities to its adjusted EPS guidance range:

NYMEX Assumption

Remaining 9 months

($/MMBtu) Fiscal 2026

Adjusted EPS Sensitivities $3.00 $6.95 - $7.45 $4.00 $7.90 - $8.40



As a reminder, the acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's Ohio natural gas utility business is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026 and, therefore, is not expected to impact fiscal 2026 guidance. Fiscal 2026 guidance also excludes financing and acquisition related costs.

The Company’s other fiscal 2026 guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged and are detailed in the table on page 6.

DISCUSSION OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 7 and 8 of this report. It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines adjusted earnings as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Integrated Upstream and Gathering Segment

The Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment's exploration and production operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”) and its gathering operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC ("Gathering"). Seneca explores for, develops, and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania. Gathering constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which primarily delivers Seneca's production and, to a lesser extent, third-party Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 124,047 $ (19,632 ) $ 143,679 Impairment of assets — 141,802 (141,802 ) Tax impact of impairment of assets — (37,169 ) 37,169 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2022 CA asset sale) — 349 (349 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset — (94 ) 94 Adjusted Earnings $ 124,047 $ 85,256 $ 38,791 Adjusted EBITDA $ 268,442 $ 208,581 $ 59,861



The Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment's first quarter GAAP earnings increased $143.7 million versus the prior year. The increase in earnings was primarily driven by $104.6 million of non-cash impairment charges, after-tax, that occurred in the prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, Seneca and Gathering's adjusted earnings in the first quarter increased $38.8 million primarily due to higher production and realized natural gas prices, partially offset by higher per unit operating expenses.

During the first quarter, Seneca produced 109 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 11 Bcf, or 12%, from the prior year due to new Utica pads turned in line in Tioga County.

Seneca’s weighted average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.89 per Mcf, an increase of $0.36 per Mcf, or 14%, from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices, the impact of realized gains on Seneca’s natural gas hedges, and higher prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended December 31, (Cost per Mcf) 2025

2024

Variance Upstream General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”) $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ (0.02 ) Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”) $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.04 Adjusted Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense ("O&M") $ 0.10 $ 0.10 (1 ) $ — Taxes and Other $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ — Adjusted Total Cash Operating Costs $ 0.50 $ 0.48 (1 ) $ 0.02 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Expense (“DD&A”) $ 0.77 $ 0.76 $ 0.01 Adjusted Total Operating Costs $ 1.27 $ 1.24 (1 ) $ 0.03

(1) Adjusted Gathering O&M Expense of $0.10 per Mcf for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 excludes a $0.03 per Mcf reduction to Gathering O&M Expense attributed to a change in segment reporting, which is fully offset in operating revenue.

On a per unit basis, first quarter adjusted total operating costs were $0.03 higher compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher per unit LOE. The increase in per unit LOE compared to the prior year was largely driven by higher third-party gathering expenses as the Company brought online a six-well pad on acreage in Tioga County that had been dedicated by a previous owner to another midstream operator. Higher workover and repairs and maintenance costs also contributed to the increase.

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

Variance GAAP Earnings $ 31,219 $ 32,454 $ (1,235 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,992 $ 70,953 $ 39



The Pipeline and Storage segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.2 million versus the prior year. The primary driver of the earnings decrease was a drop in other income, which was largely attributable to a reduction in intercompany interest income. Operating revenues and expenses were largely unchanged from the prior year.

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

Variance GAAP Earnings $ 34,090 $ 32,499 $ 1,591 Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,651 $ 60,665 $ 3,986



The Utility segment’s first quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.6 million, or 5%, primarily as a result of higher customer margin (operating revenue less purchased gas sold) of $9.8 million. The biggest contributor to improved customer margin was the implementation of year two of the Utility’s three-year rate agreement in New York. Colder weather and revenue from the Utility’s Distribution System Improvement Charge in Pennsylvania also contributed to the increase in customer margin. Partially offsetting this were higher personnel and employee benefit costs (which were largely the result of new collective bargaining agreements) and higher DD&A expense due to a larger average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $7.7 million in the first quarter, largely due to transaction and financing costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET. All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, February 5, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 870164.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2026. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below. As a reminder, the acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's Ohio natural gas utility business is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026, and therefore, is not expected to impact fiscal 2026 guidance. Fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance also excludes after-tax financing and acquisition related costs during the three months ended December 31, 2025, which reduced earnings by $0.07 per share, and expected financing and acquisition related costs during the nine months ending September 30, 2026.

The revised adjusted earnings per share guidance range excludes certain items that impacted the comparability of adjusted operating results during the three months ended December 31, 2025, including after-tax unrealized losses on other investments, which reduced earnings by $0.01 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on investments during the nine months ending September 30, 2026, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Previous FY 2026 Guidance Updated FY 2026 Guidance Consolidated Adjusted Earnings per Share $7.60 - $8.10 $7.60 - $8.10 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25.5% ~ 25.5% Capital Expenditures(Millions) Integrated Upstream and Gathering $560 - $610 $560 - $610 Pipeline and Storage $210 - $250 $210 - $250 Utility $185 - $205 $185 - $205 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $955 - $1,065 $955 - $1,065 Integrated Upstream & Gathering Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions (price for remaining nine months) NYMEX natural gas price (per MMBtu) $3.75 $3.75 Appalachian basin spot price (per MMBtu) $2.85 $2.85 Production (Bcf) 440 to 455 440 to 455 Integrated Operating Costs($/Mcf) Upstream General and Administrative Expense ~$0.18 ~$0.18 Lease Operating Expense $0.17 - $0.18 $0.17 - $0.18 Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense ~$0.11 ~$0.11 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization $0.76 - $0.81 $0.76 - $0.81 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues(Millions) $415 - $430 $415 - $430 Utility Segment Guidance(Millions) Customer Margin(1) $470 - $490 $470 - $490 O&M Expense $250 – $260 $250 – $260 Non-Service Pension & OPEB Income $23 - $27 $23 - $27

(1) Customer Margin is defined as Operating Revenues less Purchased Gas Expense.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 (Unaudited) Integrated Upstream Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) & Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated(1) First quarter 2025 GAAP earnings $ (19,632 ) $ 32,454 $ 32,499 $ (335 ) $ 44,986 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets 141,802 141,802 Tax impact of impairment of assets (37,169 ) (37,169 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 349 349 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (94 ) (94 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 2,617 2,617 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (550 ) (550 ) First quarter 2025 adjusted earnings 85,256 32,454 32,499 1,732 151,941 Drivers of adjusted earnings(2) Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 22,909 22,909 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 31,340 31,340 Higher (lower) gathering revenues (538 ) (538 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues 2,489 2,489 Utility Margins(3) Impact of usage and weather 2,817 2,817 Impact of new rates in New York 2,949 2,949 Regulatory revenue adjustments 991 991 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating expenses (4,878 ) (4,878 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (2,563 ) (3,742 ) (939 ) (7,244 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (1,292 ) (1,292 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (8,251 ) (408 ) (1,305 ) (9,964 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income (477 ) (1,190 ) (435 ) (2,102 ) (Higher) lower interest expense 2,589 (703 ) (1,877 ) 9 Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (2,359 ) 390 87 (197 ) (2,079 ) All other / rounding (178 ) (27 ) 497 42 334 First quarter 2026 adjusted earnings 124,047 31,219 34,090 (1,674 ) 187,682 Items impacting comparability: Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition (7,687 ) (7,687 ) Tax impact of costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition 1,781 1,781 Net interest benefit from equity issuance 509 509 Tax impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance (118 ) (118 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (661 ) (661 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 139 139 First quarter 2026 GAAP earnings $ 124,047 $ 31,219 $ 34,090 $ (7,711 ) $ 181,645 (1)Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. (2)Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. (3)Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 (Unaudited) Integrated Upstream Pipeline & Corporate / & Gathering Storage Utility All Other Consolidated(1) First quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share $ (0.21 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.36 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.49 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets, net of tax 1.14 1.14 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax — — Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax 0.02 0.02 Rounding 0.01 0.01 First quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share 0.94 0.35 0.36 0.01 1.66 Drivers of adjusted earnings(2)(4) Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.25 0.25 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging 0.34 0.34 Higher (lower) gathering revenues (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues 0.03 0.03 Utility Margins(3) Impact of usage and weather 0.03 0.03 Impact of new rates in New York 0.03 0.03 Regulatory revenue adjustments 0.01 0.01 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating expenses (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.08 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.09 ) (0.01 ) (0.10 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) (Higher) lower interest expense 0.03 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) — Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.03 ) (0.03 ) All other / rounding — 0.01 0.01 First quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share(4) 1.36 0.34 0.37 (0.01 ) 2.06 Items impacting comparability(4): Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition, net of tax (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Impact of equity issuance related to pending acquisition, net of interest benefits (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) First quarter 2026 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.37 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.98 (1)Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. (2)Drivers of adjusted earnings have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. (3)Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense. (4)As a result of the equity issuance, drivers of adjusted earnings, first quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share, and items impacting comparability for the first quarter 2026 have been calculated using adjusted diluted shares of 91,244,678.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2025 2024 Operating Revenues: Utility Revenues $ 259,047 $ 228,424 Integrated Upstream and Gathering Revenues 323,223 252,308 Pipeline and Storage Revenues 69,237 68,750 651,507 549,482 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 85,606 65,337 Operation and Maintenance: Utility 59,897 55,244 Integrated Upstream and Gathering and Other 56,306 42,905 Pipeline and Storage 26,786 26,577 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 24,764 22,056 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 122,025 109,370 Impairment of Assets — 141,802 375,384 463,291 Operating Income 276,123 86,191 Other Income (Expense): Other Income 8,233 7,720 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (33,513 ) (33,362 ) Other Interest Expense (9,861 ) (4,381 ) Income Before Income Taxes 240,982 56,168 Income Tax Expense 59,337 11,182 Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 181,645 $ 44,986 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.99 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 1.98 $ 0.49 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 91,171,715 90,777,446 Used in Diluted Calculation 91,962,479 91,434,741





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2025 2025 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 15,616,382 $ 15,406,329 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 7,800,307 7,693,687 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 7,816,075 7,712,642 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 271,398 43,166 Receivables - Net 265,897 180,801 Unbilled Revenue 69,645 16,219 Gas Stored Underground 18,978 33,468 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 49,862 50,545 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 20,723 5,769 Other Current Assets 62,097 80,759 Total Current Assets 758,600 410,727 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 92,405 89,247 Unamortized Debt Expense 5,772 6,236 Other Regulatory Assets 133,604 135,486 Deferred Charges 75,570 73,941 Other Investments 68,962 68,346 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 171,569 169,228 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 69,364 39,388 Other 8,475 8,387 Total Other Assets 631,197 595,735 Total Assets $ 9,205,872 $ 8,719,104 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 95,017,438 Shares and 90,379,095 Shares, Respectively $ 95,017 $ 90,379 Paid in Capital 1,382,593 1,050,918 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 2,143,340 2,012,529 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (32,990 ) (59,222 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 3,587,960 3,094,604 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,083,892 2,382,861 Total Capitalization 5,671,852 5,477,465 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 90,000 150,200 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 600,000 300,000 Accounts Payable 141,674 184,046 Amounts Payable to Customers 476 968 Dividends Payable 50,834 48,353 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 34,644 14,393 Customer Advances 17,108 17,188 Customer Security Deposits 29,875 29,853 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 209,202 174,689 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 155 6,074 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 1,173,968 925,764 Other Liabilities: Deferred Income Taxes 1,274,254 1,225,262 Taxes Refundable to Customers 304,370 306,335 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 311,971 307,659 Other Regulatory Liabilities 120,230 121,944 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 3,731 5,252 Asset Retirement Obligations 234,405 236,787 Other Liabilities 111,091 112,636 Total Other Liabilities 2,360,052 2,315,875 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 9,205,872 $ 8,719,104





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (Thousands of Dollars) 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 181,645 $ 44,986 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities: Impairment of Assets — 141,802 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 122,025 109,370 Deferred Income Taxes 34,277 (5,385 ) Stock-Based Compensation 4,094 4,705 Other 7,701 7,146 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (138,565 ) (115,165 ) Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 15,173 10,180 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs (14,954 ) — Other Current Assets 18,581 8,814 Accounts Payable 21,412 9,703 Amounts Payable to Customers (492 ) (133 ) Customer Advances (80 ) (4,078 ) Customer Security Deposits 22 (174 ) Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 37,561 21,266 Other Assets (5,085 ) (3,892 ) Other Liabilities (8,394 ) (9,057 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 274,921 $ 220,088 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (277,631 ) $ (240,427 ) Other (1,255 ) 5,878 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (278,886 ) $ (234,549 ) Financing Activities: Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ (60,200 ) $ 109,300 Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan — (33,524 ) Dividends Paid on Common Stock (48,353 ) (46,872 ) Net Proceeds from Common Stock Sale 347,106 — Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans (6,356 ) (3,971 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 232,197 $ 24,933 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 228,232 10,472 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 43,166 38,222 Cash and Cash Equivalents at December 31 $ 271,398 $ 48,694





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) INTEGRATED UPSTREAM AND GATHERING SEGMENT Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, 2025 2024 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 323,223 $ 252,308 $ 70,915 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: Upstream General and Administrative Expense 19,406 19,326 80 Lease Operating Expense 16,826 10,651 6,175 Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense 10,388 6,735 3,653 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 3,378 3,867 (489 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 4,783 3,148 1,635 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 84,263 73,819 10,444 Impairment of Assets — 141,802 (141,802 ) 139,044 259,348 (120,304 ) Operating Income (Loss) 184,179 (7,040 ) 191,219 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Cost) (81 ) 37 (118 ) Interest and Other Income 193 330 (137 ) Interest Expense (16,133 ) (19,410 ) 3,277 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 168,158 (26,083 ) 194,241 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 44,111 (6,451 ) 50,562 Net Income (Loss) $ 124,047 $ (19,632 ) $ 143,679 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ 1.35 $ (0.21 ) $ 1.56





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, 2025 2024 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 69,237 $ 68,750 $ 487 Intersegment Revenues 37,664 37,862 (198 ) Total Operating Revenues 106,901 106,612 289 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas — (42 ) 42 Operation and Maintenance 27,263 27,034 229 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,646 8,667 (21 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 19,102 18,585 517 55,011 54,244 767 Operating Income 51,890 52,368 (478 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 537 952 (415 ) Interest and Other Income 959 2,040 (1,081 ) Interest Expense (11,801 ) (11,729 ) (72 ) Income Before Income Taxes 41,585 43,631 (2,046 ) Income Tax Expense 10,366 11,177 (811 ) Net Income $ 31,219 $ 32,454 $ (1,235 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ (0.01 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UTILITY SEGMENT Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, 2025 2024 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 259,047 $ 228,424 $ 30,623 Intersegment Revenues 90 85 5 Total Operating Revenues 259,137 228,509 30,628 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 122,285 101,473 20,812 Operation and Maintenance 60,997 56,260 4,737 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 11,204 10,111 1,093 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 18,479 16,827 1,652 212,965 184,671 28,294 Operating Income 46,172 43,838 2,334 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 5,753 5,871 (118 ) Interest and Other Income 1,106 528 578 Interest Expense (11,606 ) (10,716 ) (890 ) Income Before Income Taxes 41,425 39,521 1,904 Income Tax Expense 7,335 7,022 313 Net Income $ 34,090 $ 32,499 $ 1,591 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.01





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) December 31, ALL OTHER 2025 2024 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ — $ — $ — Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance — — — — — — Operating Loss — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Income (Deductions) (23 ) (136 ) 113 Interest Expense (136 ) (116 ) (20 ) Loss before Income Taxes (159 ) (252 ) 93 Income Tax Benefit (37 ) (59 ) 22 Net Loss $ (122 ) $ (193 ) $ 71 Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — Three Months Ended December 31, CORPORATE 2025 2024 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ — $ — $ — Intersegment Revenues 1,436 1,341 95 Total Operating Revenues 1,436 1,341 95 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 7,242 4,047 3,195 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 131 130 1 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 181 139 42 7,554 4,316 3,238 Operating Loss (6,118 ) (2,975 ) (3,143 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (217 ) (212 ) (5 ) Interest and Other Income 39,354 41,061 (1,707 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (33,513 ) (33,362 ) (151 ) Other Interest Expense (9,533 ) (5,161 ) (4,372 ) Loss before Income Taxes (10,027 ) (649 ) (9,378 ) Income Tax Benefit (2,438 ) (507 ) (1,931 ) Net Loss $ (7,589 ) $ (142 ) $ (7,447 ) Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) Three Months Ended December 31, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2025 2024 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (39,190 ) $ (39,288 ) $ 98 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (36,679 ) (36,094 ) (585 ) Operation and Maintenance (2,511 ) (3,194 ) 683 (39,190 ) (39,288 ) 98 Operating Income — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (39,348 ) (42,751 ) 3,403 Interest Expense 39,348 42,751 (3,403 ) Net Income $ — $ — $ — Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) Increase 2025

2024

(Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Integrated Upstream and Gathering(1) $ 141,849 (1)(2) $ 135,629 (3)(4) $ 6,220 Pipeline and Storage 37,602 (1)(2) 19,792 (3)(4) 17,810 Utility 43,094 (1)(2) 36,430 (3)(4) 6,664 Total Reportable Segments 222,545 191,851 30,694 All Other — — — Corporate 176 204 (28 ) Total Capital Expenditures $ 222,721 $ 192,055 $ 30,666

(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $55.5 million, $8.1 million and $6.8 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2025, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(2) Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, exclude capital expenditures of $87.9 million, $19.4 million and $18.0 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2025 and paid during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2025, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2025.

(3) Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $62.3 million, $4.4 million and $4.9 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.

(4) Capital expenditures for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, exclude capital expenditures of $85.0 million, $14.4 million and $20.6 million in the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment, Pipeline and Storage segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2024 and paid during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at December 31, 2024.



DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended December 31, Normal 2025 2024 Normal(1) Last Year(1) Buffalo, NY(2) 2,126 2,281 1,884 7.3 21.1 Erie, PA 1,894 2,121 1,697 12.0 25.0

(1) Percents compare actual 2025 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2025 degree days to actual 2024 degree days.

(2) Normal degree days changed in January 2025 from NOAA 30-year degree days to NOAA 15-year degree days with the implementation of new base rates in New York.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES INTEGRATED UPSTREAM AND GATHERING INFORMATION Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2025

2024

(Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 109,181 97,717 11,464 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Weighted Average $ 2.77 $ 2.23 $ 0.54 Weighted Average after Hedging 2.89 2.53 0.36 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: Upstream General and Administrative Expense per Mcf(1) $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ (0.02 ) Lease Operating Expense per Mcf(1) $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.04 Adjusted Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense per Mcf(1)(2) $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ — Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization per Mcf(1) $ 0.77 $ 0.76 $ 0.01

(1) Refer to page 12 for the Upstream General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating Expense, Gathering Operation and Maintenance Expense, and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Integrated Upstream and Gathering segment.

(2) Adjusted Gathering O&M Expense of $0.10 per Mcf for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 excludes a $0.03 per Mcf reduction to Gathering O&M Expense attributed to a change in segment reporting, which is fully offset in operating revenue.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline and Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2025 2024 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 34,532 31,870 2,662 Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 179,541 171,012 8,529 Interruptible Transportation 25 62 (37 ) 214,098 202,944 11,154 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended December 31, Increase 2025 2024 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 21,841 18,476 3,365 Commercial Sales 3,548 2,919 629 Industrial Sales 190 199 (9 ) 25,579 21,594 3,985 Transportation 19,670 16,942 2,728 45,249 38,536 6,713





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines adjusted earnings as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 181,645 $ 44,986 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets — 141,802 Tax impact of impairment of assets — (37,169 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset — 349 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset — (94 ) Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition 7,687 — Tax impact of costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition (1,781 ) — Net interest benefit from equity issuance (509 ) — Tax impact of net interest benefit from equity issuance 118 — Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 661 2,617 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (139 ) (550 ) Adjusted Earnings $ 187,682 $ 151,941 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 1.98 $ 0.49 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of assets, net of tax — 1.14 Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition, net of tax 0.06 — Impact of equity issuance related to pending acquisition, net of interest benefits 0.01 — Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax 0.01 0.02 Rounding — 0.01 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 2.06 $ 1.66



Management defines adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 181,645 $ 44,986 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 122,025 109,370 Other (Income) Deductions (8,233 ) (7,720 ) Interest Expense 43,374 37,743 Income Taxes 59,337 11,182 Impairment of Assets — 141,802 Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition(1) 2,007 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 400,155 $ 337,363 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Integrated Upstream and Gathering Adjusted EBITDA $ 268,442 $ 208,581 Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA 70,992 70,953 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 64,651 60,665 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (3,930 ) (2,836 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 400,155 $ 337,363

(1) Represents portion of acquisition costs recognized in O&M expense for the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition. The remaining $5.7 million of acquisition costs are recognized in interest expense.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Integrated Upstream and Gathering Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 124,047 $ (19,632 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 84,263 73,819 Other (Income) Deductions (112 ) (367 ) Interest Expense 16,133 19,410 Income Taxes 44,111 (6,451 ) Impairment of Assets — 141,802 Adjusted EBITDA $ 268,442 $ 208,581 Pipeline and Storage Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 31,219 $ 32,454 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 19,102 18,585 Other (Income) Deductions (1,496 ) (2,992 ) Interest Expense 11,801 11,729 Income Taxes 10,366 11,177 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,992 $ 70,953 Utility Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 34,090 $ 32,499 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 18,479 16,827 Other (Income) Deductions (6,859 ) (6,399 ) Interest Expense 11,606 10,716 Income Taxes 7,335 7,022 Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,651 $ 60,665 Corporate and All Other Reported GAAP Earnings $ (7,711 ) $ (335 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 181 139 Other (Income) Deductions 234 2,038 Interest Expense 3,834 (4,112 ) Income Taxes (2,475 ) (566 ) Costs related to the pending Ohio gas utility acquisition 2,007 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,930 ) $ (2,836 )





Management defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of any projected free cash flow measure to its comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts. This is due to an inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.

