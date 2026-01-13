National Fuel Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today announced it will release its first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings results on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 after market close.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, January 29, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link.

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com.

A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, February 5, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 870164.

For additional information, contact:

Natalie Fischer, Director of Investor Relations (716) 857-7315
Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman, Lead Equity Plan Administrator (716) 857-7340
Karen Merkel, Media Contact (716) 857-7654
Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


