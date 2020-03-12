Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)

12 March 2020

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 12 March 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 4,288,108 Ordinary shares at a price of 89.7p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 991,746,729 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Parisha Kanani,

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3935 3520



