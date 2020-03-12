BETHESDA, Md. , March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Exhibitors and Motor Service and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) have partnered to sell J&J’s entire fleet of transportation assets through negotiated sales and online auction. The sale includes late-model and low-mileage transportation assets such as tractors and trailers, scooters, forklifts, pallet lifts, passenger vehicles, step-decks and specialty vans. All items are currently up for auction on AllSurplus , Liquidity Services’ newest online auction marketplace for business surplus.



J&J Exhibitors is a family-owned, full-service trade show provider and special event contractor that operated from 1927-2019 in the heart of Chicago. The company is offering for sale their entire fleet of that includes 35 truck tractors, over 200 trailers, 13 scooters, 10 forklifts three pallet lifts and three passenger vehicles from manufacturers such as Freightliner, Mack, Peterbuilt, Sterling and International.

“In our 93 years of operating, J&J has always taken great pride in the quality and maintenance of our assets,” said Cathy Chambliss, co-owner of J&J Exhibitors. “As we close our doors, we have full trust in Liquidity Services to find new users that will put our entire fleet of transportation assets back into service.”

“This is a unique opportunity for other exhibitors, small moving or delivery companies, and small fleet operators to have quick access to a full fleet of assets owned and maintained by an established family-owned business,” said Chris Register, vice president of corporate services for Liquidity Services. “Working together with J&J, all assets are available on our new marketplace, AllSurplus , and provide business buyers with detailed information and photos for each asset as well as a trusted and secure platform to transact.”

Interested buyers can view the items through Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces including AllSurplus and its legacy marketplace, Go-Dove . All assets from J&J Exhibitors can be found by entering “J&J” in the keyword search tool. Bidding is currently open through March 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm EST.

AllSurplus is Liquidity Services’ newest online marketplace for business surplus, ranging from transportation assets to heavy equipment to industrial machinery. It’s powered by the most experienced and trusted company in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services, which has supported over 14,000 sellers and 3.6 million buyers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to the surplus assets across Liquidity Services network of marketplaces, all in one centralized location.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com



