(Fornebu, 13 March 2020) Telenor Group today announces Jon Omund Revhaug as new Chief Executive Officer in Telenor Myanmar, and Thomas Skjelbred as new CEO in Telenor Procurement Company (TPC).

Jon Omund Revhaug, CEO of Telenor Procurement Company, has been appointed the new CEO of Telenor Myanmar. At the same time, Thomas Skjelbred, COO and deputy CEO of TPC, has been appointed the new CEO of TPC.

“I am pleased that Jon Omund Revhaug has accepted the challenge to lead our operations in Myanmar. His extensive experience from our industry, including several positions in Telenor, makes him the right candidate to lead Telenor Myanmar going forward. Jon Omund has for the last three years been heading TPC successfully, and we look forward to welcome him to the Myanmar team”, says Irfan Wahab Khan, EVP Emerging Asia Cluster in Telenor Group, and Chair of the Board at Telenor Myanmar.

“Since 2008, Jon Omund has played an instrumental role in the development, growth and success of the procurement organisation in Telenor, leading to establishment of Telenor Procurement Company in 2017. We are incredibly grateful to Jon Omund for the commitment, passion, vision, and energy that he dedicated to enable and drive our procurement development and organisation. We look forward to following his success in his new endeavour as the CEO of Telenor Myanmar and wish him all the best.

At the same time, we are very glad that Thomas Skjelbred will take the position as CEO in Telenor Procurement Company. His broad industry knowledge and management experience, together with his in depth knowledge of Telenor’s operations both in the Nordics and Asia, will bring valuable additional strength to the TPC team”, says Ruza Sabanovic, EVP and CTO in Telenor Group, and Chair of the Board at TPC.

Jon Omund Revhaug is looking forward to enter his new role in Telenor Myanmar:

«I am extremely excited and very grateful to be given the opportunity to take the role as CEO of Telenor Myanmar. I was part of the M&A project, have followed the development over the years, and must say I am impressed of the achievements continuously presented by the team in Telenor Myanmar. I really look forward to join the team, get to know the people and the culture and be part of the journey forward”, says Jon Omund Revhaug.

The changes are effective as of 1 April 2020.

Bios

Jon Omund Revhaug has worked for 20 years in Telenor, and has held a number of different roles in the company in that time. For the last three years he has served as CEO for Telenor Procurement Company, based out of Singapore. Revhaug has a Cand. Magister degree in economics from the University of Tromsø, and a Master of Management in Business from the Norwegian business school BI.

Thomas Skjelbred has more than 20 years of international experience in IT, telecommunications and media. He has worked in various roles in Telenor between 1999 and 2014, both in Norway in Asia. Over the last six years, he has held both CTO and CEO roles at Altibox. Skjelbred holds a Master of Science in Electronics and Telecommunication from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and additional education in Finance from The Norwegian Business School, BI.

